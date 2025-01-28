Regents working with universities to end federal DEI measures

The Iowa Board of Regents intends to work with Iowa’s three public universities to eliminate all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs following an executive order from President Donald Trump ending federal DEI programs, according to a statement from the board sent to The Daily Iowan.

Last Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed a letter to the three presidents of Iowa’s public universities, reminding them to adhere to their obligations to disband all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs under the executive order and Iowa law.

In the letter Reynolds posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Reynolds referenced Senate File 2435, which established the Iowa code prohibiting higher education institutions from holding DEI offices. Reynolds additionally referenced Trump’s recent executive order banning DEI in all federal agencies.

“Taken together, existing state law and this federal executive action should remove any justification for retaining illegal DEI offices, policies, or staff within your universities,” Reynolds wrote.

An Iowa Board of Regents spokesperson wrote in a statement to the DI they intend to work with Iowa’s universities to ensure the president’s executive order is implemented.

They wrote that a comprehensive study of DEI programs at the state universities began in March of 2023, and directives were adopted by the board to review and restructure DEI programs.

Following the passing of Senate File 2435, the board said they began to work with the state universities to terminate their DEI initiatives.

“After SF 2435 was signed into law, Board President Sherry Bates requested that the Board office begin working with the universities to assess all DEI units, programs and positions with the goal of developing a plan for compliance by the end of the year,” they wrote.

RELATED: Iowa Board of Regents position for more changes to DEI programming

In their statement, the board said it has concluded their ongoing work will bring the state universities into compliance with Senate File 2345 by July 1, 2025.

Reynolds’ letter came on the coattails of several other actions from the state government regulating higher education. Iowa Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, chair of the has introduced a flurry of new bills that could reshape Iowa’s universities if passed.

Among Collins’ bills is House Study Bill 60, which would ban DEI programs in private colleges that participate in the Iowa tuition grant program. House Study Bill 61 would achieve the same in Iowa’s community colleges.

Another of Collins’ bills addressing DEI is House Study Bill 53, which would prohibit the Board of Regents from requiring university students to partake in certain DEI courses in order to complete their major, minor, certificate, or general education. This bill would allow exceptions for some academic programs if the course title is clearly focused on racial, ethnic, or gender studies.