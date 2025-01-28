Opinion | The risks behind excessive alcohol use are higher than ever

“It’s true drinkin’ will kill ya, but if you’re drunk you don’t care.” Post Malone couldn’t have said it better.

Alcoholic beverages have existed for over 9,000 years. The production of beer, wine, spirits, and liquor has become a booming industry. Despite being a fundamental indulgence for billions around the world, new health reports have begun to circulate about the real costs of having a cold one after a long day — and we should all seriously take note.

Just earlier this month, the U.S. Surgeon General’s office released a new advisory about the increased risk of cancer as a direct result of alcohol consumption.

This memo stated that roughly “72 percent of U.S. adults reported they consumed one or more drinks per week,” but “less than half of U.S. adults are aware of the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.”

Increased consumption or abuse of alcohol has been known to harm the liver and heart. But, despite previous institutions like the Mayo Clinic, claiming there is an increase in the probability of developing cancer in the liver and heart as a result of alcohol consumption, it has only recently been discovered that alcohol consumption can have adverse effects on the entire human body.

According to their website, the U.S. Surgeon General’s. office claims, “The direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-established for at least seven types of cancer including cancers of the breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx).”

This fact becomes even more jarring when the memo explains the cancer risk occurs regardless of the type of alcohol consumed, as some in the past may have incorrectly assumed beer and wine were a safer alternative than hard liquor.

Globally, 741,300 cancer cases in 2020 were related to alcohol consumption with approximately 185,100 of those cases reported from individuals drinking two or fewer drinks a day. The largest impact is on female drinkers, for 16.4 percent of breast cancer cases can be directly attributed to alcohol consumption.

Because of these statistics, the U.S. Surgeon General. is debating adding a new label on alcoholic beverages sold within the United States that clearly defines the product as toxic and cancer-causing. Similar labels have been added to products like cigarette cartons through the implementation of the “Tobacco Control Act” via the FDA. The purpose of these labels is to inform the public that the product they intend to consume can be harmful to their health.

The bigger question regarding these new revelations is what this means for those who consume alcohol consistently and abundantly, like many college students, especially at the University of Iowa.

While some may be concerned about their future health, others like senior Niko Balderas don’t necessarily share the sentiment. According to the business student and Illinois native, “The revelation that drinking causes cancer is both unsurprising and concerning. The unfortunate fact of that matter is that countless items in our lives can cause cancer. One more isn’t going to kill me. I would much rather give up other cancer-causing products such as Red 40 or Iowa drinking water.”

The jury is still out on how drinking patterns, like “casual” versus binge drinking, can affect these rates, as well as how drinking at different ages can heighten one’s susceptibility to being diagnosed with cancer. Regardless, major concern has been raised about college students’ drinking habits in general, especially since Iowa has been consistently listed as one of the top party schools in the country.

For an abundance of bars and liquor stores within walking distance from campus, drinking in Iowa City has become incredibly convenient with thousands of Iowa students consistently indulging in both casual and binge drinking every week.

Regardless of whether one is a “heavy drinker” or not, all young adults should pay heed and think more critically about their drinking habits if they wish to continue living a healthy and happy lifestyle. Cancer can be caused by several factors, but why should recently legal adults continually increase their chances?