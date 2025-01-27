Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes take on Northwestern, USC after breaking even last week

After breaking even in Big Ten contests this past week with a 50-49 loss to Oregon and an 85-61 blowout win against Washington, the Iowa women’s basketball team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week for games against Northwestern on Tuesday and No. 4 USC on Sunday.

The game against the Ducks saw the Hawkeyes keep on top for most of the game but fail to close the deal in the final quarter, while Iowa managed to perform much better against the Huskies, nabbing a 24-point win on an opposing court.

The Wildcats will travel to Iowa City to tip off against the Hawkeyes at 7 p.m., covered by the Big Ten Network and the Hawkeye Radio Network. The Trojans, one of four Big Ten newcomers from the Pac-12, will start at 12:30 p.m., with coverage from FOX Sports and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Iowa held a significant lead but failed to capitalize on it in Sunday’s game against Oregon, a 50-49 defeat. Similar to the previous loss against Nebraska, this was a clear reminder the Hawkeyes need to improve on closing out games; Iowa led by 10 points at the half while the Ducks outscored the Hawkeyes in the second half, 28-17.

Fourth-year Sydney Affolter was one of two leading scorers, reaching a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds. Fourth-year Addison O’Grady also racked up 10 points, grabbing two defensive boards in the process.

Iowa led the game for just over 32 minutes, much longer than Oregon’s more meager span of less than six minutes. In the end, however, a short shot by the Hawkeyes allowed the Ducks to keep a devastating one-point lead. Nineteen turnovers and a lackluster 37.3 percent clip in game field goals barred Iowa from another Big Ten win.

But the Hawkeyes snapped their five-game losing streak with their 85-61 blowout of conference newcomer Washington. The contest was Iowa’s first win since Jan. 1. Many changes from the loss to Oregon boosted the Hawkeyes in their 24-point win over the Huskies.

Fourth-year Lucy Olsen, held to just four points against the Ducks, led Iowa with 20 points against Washington, going a perfect 12-for-12 in the grapple, including four shots from downtown. The Hawkeyes also shot much better as a team, hitting a whopping 71.3 percent game accuracy from the field, as well as 69.2 percent from behind the arc.

Turnovers continued to supply points to Iowa’s opponent, a trend seen for several seasons now, with the Hawkeyes tallying 23 turnovers, compared to the Huskies’ more modest 14. This resulted in Washington leading in points from turnovers, 27-17.

However, Iowa’s consistency in this game proved to be the deciding factor. Leading by as much as 36 points in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes kept their cool during the Huskies’ attempted comeback run, holding a lead for over 36 minutes of play to come out on top.

Back again

Northwestern will be the first of Iowa’s two chances for another Big Ten win to pad its record this week. The Wildcats currently sport a 7-11 overall record, an 0-7 conference record, and are ranked 17th of 18 teams in the Big Ten, ahead of only Purdue.

The Hawkeyes are a heavy favorite by analysts to take the win, with ESPN Analytics granting Iowa a 95.4 percent chance of victory in the contest. Northwestern’s lower prestige in conference play, combined with the Hawkeyes’ advantage of a home floor, can all serve to tip the game in Iowa’s favor.

Some important stats, however, give the Wildcats a fighting chance over Hawkeye stat leaders. While Olsen leads Northwestern’s Caileigh Walsh in points per game, 15.8 to 11.2, and O’Grady leads Wildcat Grace Sullivan in blocks per game, 1 to 0.8, Northwestern leads in the areas of rebounds, steals, and assists.

In particular, guard Caroline Lau may be a threat for the Wildcats, averaging 1.4 steals per game, compared to Affolter with 1.2 steals. This, combined with the Hawkeyes’ historical problems with turnovers, is a clear threat that Jensen and Iowa may need to watch out for.

The Hawkeyes will take on a toughened No. 4 USC squad on Sunday, where Caitlin Clark’s jersey will also be retired. The Trojans represent a much more intimidating opponent than Tuesday’s Wildcats, ranked second in conference, 8-0 in Big Ten contests, and 18-1 in overall play.

With victories over teams such as Maryland, Indiana, and Nebraska, all previous losses for Iowa, USC is the favorite for analysts, with an 85.7 percent chance of victory, per ESPN Analytics.

JuJu Watkins is a standout threat the Hawkeyes need to brace for, averaging 24.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game as one of the best players in the country.

The second-year was second in the nation for points per game during the 2023-24 season, with 27.1 points per game. This put the guard ahead of new Iowa guard Lucy Olsen, then playing for Villanova, and just behind Caitlin Clark’s legendary 31.6 points per game.

Without Clark’s sharpshooting to give them the edge, this season has forced the Hawkeyes to rely more on each other and play team ball. With threats like Watkins in their way, USC may be Iowa’s toughest game yet. But what is sure to be a sold-out Carver for the ceremony will provide as much momentum as possible for an upset victory.