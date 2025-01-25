No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling tops four ranked opponents at Journeyman Duals

It was another pristine weekend for the No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling team, as they steamrolled four NWCA top-20 teams at the 2025 Journeyman College Duals in Albany, New York, on Saturday afternoon.

The victories improved Iowa’s dual record to a perfect 19-0 on the season, continuing a remarkable 35-bout winning streak that spans the Hawkeyes’ entire program history.

Iowa began its challenging day with a contest against No. 12 Lock Haven, but the match proved to be no problem for the Hawkeyes, as they prevailed in a 39-6 rout.

Iowa started hot with a victory by fall for Sterling Dias at 103, followed by back-to-back tech falls from Brianna Gonzalez and Cali Leng at 117 and 124 pounds, respectively. Lock Haven’s only win through the dual came via forfeit at 160 pounds, which the Hawkeyes followed with tech fall victories from Naomi Simon and Alivia White at 180 and 207 pounds to close out the dominating outing.

Sacred Heart

Following a short intermission, Iowa returned to the mat to face No. 15 Sacred Heart, again taking care of business by a lopsided margin of 38-6.

First-year Rianne Murphy made her long-awaited return for the Hawkeyes, pinning Ashia Torres in just 35 seconds at 103 pounds.

The Gonzalez twins matched each other with tech fall victories, Emilie at 110 pounds and Brianna at 117. The Hawkeyes again cruised along until a forfeit at 160 pounds gave the Pioneers their first and only ‘win’ of the dual.

At 180 pounds, Simon faced off with No. 5 ranked Madison Sandquist, who she had lost to at the Last Chance Olympic Trials qualifier in April. Simon led 10-0 in the first period before securing a pin to pick up a huge victory in a revenge-fueled bout.

Elmira

The Hawkeyes didn’t have much time to catch their breath, immediately facing No. 19 Elmira shortly after the Sacred Heart dual. The short rest didn’t stop Iowa from cruising to another victory, this time by a 34-10 margin.

Murphy again led off for Iowa at 103 pounds, quickly securing a victory via fall. The Hawkeyes continued to surge ahead to a 20-0 lead with a forfeit win for Leng, followed by a fall victory from Emmily Patneaud at 124 and 131 pounds.

Iowa suffered its first competitive loss of the day at 145 pounds, where redshirt second-year Ella Schmit was pinned via headlock by No. 7 Zoey Lints. Simon picked up her third win of the day at 180 pounds, winning by pin.

Presbyterian

The Hawkeyes closed out their perfect day against No. 6 Presbyterian, defeating them in a hard-fought 27-15 battle.

Brianna Gonzalez highlighted the dual for the Hawkeyes at 117 pounds, improving to 31-0 on the season with a 6-0 victory over Chloe Dearwester. Leng also earned a top-five win over Alyssa Mahan at 124 pounds, her second top-five victory of the season.

Presbyterian cut the lead to 20-13 with back-to-back wins, but Simon continued her dominance with an 11-1 tech fall win at 180 pounds. Simon has 28 victories on the season, all coming by either tech fall or pin for the freshman. White closed out the dual for the Hawkeyes with an 8-6 victory by decision at 207 pounds, securing the 27-15 win.

Up Next

This event concludes Iowa’s dual action for the season, and they will return to action on Feb. 1 in the Grand View Open in Des Moines, Iowa.