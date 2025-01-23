JoCo Board of Supervisors works toward new joint law enforcement facility

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Thursday beginning a formal investigation into the feasibility of a joint law enforcement agency that would house the Johnson County jail, Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa City Police Department.

The resolution comes following years of discussions on the deteriorating state of the Johnson County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. After an August 2023 report by project managers Faithful + Gould suggested the facility should be demolished, urgency began building on potential solutions.

According to supervisors Wednesday work session agenda, the resolution places responsibility on the board for budget, bonding, and recognizes it will pay some of the potential costs to investigate a joint law enforcement facility with the city.

The board’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee discussed these plans before the resolution was adopted by the entire board. The resolution states the dire state of the jail and Iowa City’s intention to renovate its police department led them to inquire to Iowa City about combining efforts for building a new space.

The Iowa City City Council began taking first steps toward renovating their city hall at 410 E Washington St. in October 2024. The city hall houses both the police and fire departments.

A draft letter to Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague outlining the supervisors intent to investigate combining the two law entities in a new facility was included in the supervisors agenda.

“Should the Board determine to build a new facility it seems likely working in concert with the City may provide cost and operational efficiencies,” the document reads. “The proposed resolution directs the County to further investigate the possibility, begin the work necessary to undertake the same, and to formally inquire of the Iowa City City Council if they concur.”

A completely new building could cost more than $80 million, according to a report from Shive-Hattery architecture and engineering consultants, who sent in estimates to the supervisors while they were considering different options. This estimate did not include space for Iowa City police.

While a new facility may cost millions, the county has already spent $16 million since 2003 to house inmates in other counties due to the jail’s poor condition, along with thousands of dollars each year on temporary repairs.

“Everybody can agree the existing building is at the end of its life,” Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said to the supervisors at a September 2024 meeting.

Now that the resolution is approved, the inquiry will go to the Iowa City City Council where they can hold a vote on how to proceed.