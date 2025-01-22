Here are the best films of 2024 from The Daily Iowan’s arts staff

Last year was a bumpy one for films. After the Writers Guild of America strikes in 2023, a lot of movies on the 2024 release schedule were pushed to 2025. With no heavy hitters like “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer,” the year felt quiet. There were, however, still some excellent films that broke into the mainstream like “Dune: Part Two,” “Wicked,” and “Inside Out 2.” This list will highlight some lesser-seen films from the last year that members of The Daily Iowan arts staff reviewed.

Anora: Mikey Madison delivers one of the most fully realized performances in years as a young woman from Brooklyn who gets a chance to rise above her class situation after the son of a rich Russian oligarch proposes to her. Directed by Sean Baker, the film is split between three modes: whirlwind romance, uproarious comedy, and quiet drama.

Excerpt from The Daily Iowan’s review by Isabella Nekvinda: “Known for his sentimentality that is strategically woven with humor, Baker can subtly and discretely elicit strong emotional responses before the audience can even understand why.”

The Brutalist: Brady Corbet’s historical epic tells the story of a Hungarian-Jewish immigrant László Tóth, who leaves his wife and niece behind to pursue a life in America. As he tries to bring his brutalist architectural style to Philadelphia, he begins working under domineering capitalist Harrison Van Buren as conflict between business and art arises.

Excerpt from The Daily Iowan’s review by Charlie Hickman: “It is a special experience to live in a film that feels so confident, so in conversation with its influences, yet so electrifyingly new.”

The Substance: Demi Moore makes a daring return to the big screen alongside Margaret Qualley in this social commentary-filled body horror film. Full of satire and gore, “The Substance” tells the story of a recently fired actress as she tries an experimental substance that spawns a younger, more successful version of herself.

Excerpt from The Daily Iowan’s review by Emma Isenhart: “The commentary on Hollywood’s treatment of women and the concept of ‘aging gracefully’ can’t go unnoticed. This concept is portrayed throughout the film like a bulldozer — loud, harsh, and unavoidable.”

Sing Sing: Based on a true story about inmates in a correctional facility, Greg Kwedar’s film is a testament to the arts. Colman Domingo plays the leader of a theater troop designed to reform inmates and provide a communal, positive outlet during their time incarcerated. Released by A24, the film flew under many people’s radars but is slowly being rereleased in theaters in anticipation of the Oscars.

Excerpt from The Daily Iowan’s review by Charlie Hickman: “While audiences may also discover a newfound disappointment in the U.S. prison system after watching ‘Sing Sing,’ they will ultimately have an inspired appreciation for the unifying power of art.”

Red Rooms: Inspired by the classic thriller-noir stylings of David Fincher, this Canadian film questions the culture’s recent infatuation with true-crime culture. Directed by Pascal Plante, the story follows a young woman obsessed with a grisly serial killer court case. The woman discovers she bears an uncanny resemblance to one of the female victims and starts fantasizing, going down a grim path.

Excerpt from The Daily Iowan’s review by Charlotte Ericson: “By tackling complex themes regarding true crime consumerism and whether or not the justice system truly has the best interests of victims and their families at heart, ‘Red Rooms’ is a thriller like no other.”