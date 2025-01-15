Photos: Day two of the 2025 Iowa legislative session — Condition of the State address

Lawmakers gathered Tuesday morning at the Iowa State Capitol in the Senate Chamber and House of Representatives to convene shortly before holding a handful of introductory committee meetings throughout the morning and afternoon on Tuesday, Jan 14.

In the evening, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her seventh Condition of the State address for the 2025 legislative session. Reynolds highlighted education, childcare improvements, and government efficiency as some of her top priorities. “That’s why we invested more than $3.8 billion in our public schools last year, about 43% of our state budget,” said Reynolds.