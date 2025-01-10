New Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski set to undergo offseason surgery

New Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski is set to undergo surgery after playing all of last season with a “common football injury,” per release.

Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski will have surgery in the coming weeks and will not begin on-field team workouts until June.

“Mark played last season with a common football-related injury,” Ferentz said. “While he could have continued to play through the injury, Mark is choosing… — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 10, 2025

While the operation will take place “in the coming weeks,” head coach Kirk Ferentz says that Gornowinski will still “participate in all non-practice team activities,” during his recovery process.

Ferentz stated that while this will be a minor setback for Gronowski, the sports medicine team in the athletic department is certain he will be able to partake in the Hawkeyes’ summer programs.

Per the release, the decision to attack this issue head-on was up to Gronowski himself. Ferentz said that while the South Dakota State transfer could have continued to play on injury this coming season, Gronowski decided to attack the problem before the upcoming fall season.

Gronowski announced his transfer to the Iowa football program on Jan. 7 after spending four seasons with South Dakota State. Gronowski became one of the most decorated players in Jackrabbits history, accumulating 8,746 passing yards, 1,190 rushing yards, and 118 total touchdowns over four seasons.

Gronowski’s performance during the 2023 season earned him the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. He became the first player in SDSU history to receive the award.

Gronowski will have one season of eligibility remaining with Iowa and is expected to compete with incumbent quarterback Brendan Sullivan and Auburn transfer Hank Brown for the starting job in 2025.