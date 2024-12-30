The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Nashville

Emma Calabro and Cody Blissett
December 30, 2024

Dozens of fans gathered at Tin Roof on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., to watch a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Purdue that took place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 84-63. Iowa ended the night with 42 rebounds, with Sydney Affolter having the most with seven. Iowa’s Addison O’Grady would lead the team in points with 12.

Owner of Tin Roof Bob Franklin is an Iowa alumnus who also owns Elray’s Live & Dive.

Iowa’s next matchup is set against Penn State in University Park, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Tipoff is set for noon Central Standard Time.

Cody Blissett
Pedestrians walk by Tin Roof during an Iowa Women’s Basketball watch party at the Tin Roof in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Hundreds of Hawkeye fans gathered to watch Iowa face Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, resulting in an 84-63 victory.

