Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Nashville

Dozens of fans gathered at Tin Roof on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., to watch a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Purdue that took place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 84-63. Iowa ended the night with 42 rebounds, with Sydney Affolter having the most with seven. Iowa’s Addison O’Grady would lead the team in points with 12.

Owner of Tin Roof Bob Franklin is an Iowa alumnus who also owns Elray’s Live & Dive.

Iowa’s next matchup is set against Penn State in University Park, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Tipoff is set for noon Central Standard Time.