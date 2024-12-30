Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway Street Sunday night in downtown Nashville to watch the Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands competition between Hawkeye Marching Band, Marching Mizzou, and their spirit squads.

The Music City Bowl is not just a college football tradition but also serves as a way to share the vibrant culture of Nashville with travelers and Tenn. natives alike. Alongside the game and other welcoming events, the bowl hosts a battle of the bands each year. After the crowd cheers, a ‘winner’ of the bands is announced, with this year continuing the 10-year tie streak.