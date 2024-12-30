The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Emma Calabro and Cody Blissett
December 30, 2024

Hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway Street Sunday night in downtown Nashville to watch the Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands competition between Hawkeye Marching Band, Marching Mizzou, and their spirit squads.

The Music City Bowl is not just a college football tradition but also serves as a way to share the vibrant culture of Nashville with travelers and Tenn. natives alike. Alongside the game and other welcoming events, the bowl hosts a battle of the bands each year. After the crowd cheers, a ‘winner’ of the bands is announced, with this year continuing the 10-year tie streak.

2024_12_29_BattleoftheBands_CB_EC_0001A
Emma Calabro
A Mizzou fan looks through her purse during the Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands between the Hawkeye Marching Band and Marching Mizzou on Broadway Street in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. The opposing teams bands flooded the streets to play fight songs and other tunes. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.

