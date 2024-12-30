Photos: 2024 Soldier Salute

The Iowa Men’s and Women’s Wrestling teams competed in the 2024 Soldier Salute at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday and Monday. Both teams placed first in their divisions following two days of competition.

The No. 2 Iowa Men’s team scored 248 points to win the men’s division of the tournament. As a team, seven Hawkeyes finished the day with tournament titles. This includes an Iowa-on-Iowa match with 133-pound Drake Ayala and teammate Kale Petersen in the finals.

The No. 1 Iowa Women’s team continued to dominate, also winning their division. With 215.50 points, Iowa defeated NAIA No. 1 Life University who trailed by 15.5 points. Iowa 160-pound Kennedy Blades won her first Soldier Salute title as a Hawkeye, taking down Latifah Mcbryde from Life University. As a team, Iowa Women’s had five title holders following the tournament.

The Iowa men’s team will continue their season on the road at Wisconsin on Jan. 12. The women’s team will travel to Cedar Falls for the NWCA National Duals.