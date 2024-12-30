Live updates | Iowa football concludes season in Music City Bowl against Missouri

NASHVILLE, TN – Following an 8-4 regular season, the Iowa football team gets set to conclude its 2024 season in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against the Missouri Tigers, who enter the contest at 9-3 overall and No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

It marks the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs, and the first matchup since the 2010 Insight Bowl, a 27-24 Iowa victory. With a win today, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will tie legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes for the most victories by a Big Ten Conference football coach in history at 205 victories.

Third-year quarterback Brendan Sullivan will earn the start after missing the final two games of the season with a leg injury. Veteran signal-caller Brady Cook will start his final game in a Missouri uniform, and has led the Tigers to 20 victories over the last two seasons, including a 14-3 triumph over Ohio State in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Injuries have been an issue for the Hawkeyes this season, and they will be without three key players for this one. Center Logan Jones, defensive back Koen Entringer, and wide receiver Seth Anderson. Fifth-year Tyler Elsbury will start in place of Jones.

COIN TOSS: Iowa wins the toss, and elects to defer. Missouri will have the ball first.

1Q 12:20: Iowa 0, Missouri 0 – A poor decision to return the opening kickoff backfires for Missouri, and the Tigers are forced to punt after picking up only one first down. Iowa will take over at their own 30.

1Q 7:49: Iowa 7, Missouri 0 – Iowa began the drive slowly with a few short runs, but a 29-yard pass from Sullivan to tight end Addison Ostrenga helps propel the Hawkeyes to a touchdown on their opening drive. Terrell Washington Jr. collects the six-yard score, his first of the season.

1Q 2:12: Iowa 7, Missouri 7 – Missouri comes out for its second series and doesn’t miss a beat, driving 10 plays in 85 yards to tie the game. Cook was sacked earlier in the drive, but the Iowa front couldn’t generate much pressure after that, allowing Cook to use his strong rushing ability.

1Q 1:59: Iowa 14, Missouri 7 – On the ensuing kickoff, All-American kick returner Kaden Wetjen takes it 100 yards to the house. That’s his second kick return touchdown of the season. Iowa is back in front.

2Q 13:28: Iowa 14, Missouri 14 – The Tigers march right down the field again with ease, and Cook caps off the drive with an easy touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson. We’re tied again.

2Q 10:25: Iowa 14, Missouri 14- Iowa drives inside Missou territory, but is forced to punt. The Hawkeyes lined up to go for it on a 4th and 2 from the 40, but opted to take the delay of game penalty and punt. The Tigers will take over at their own 11 after a timeout.

2Q 4:39: Iowa 14, Missouri 14 – Missouri picks up a couple of chunk plays, but the Iowa defense holds down the fort for its first stop of the game. The Hawkeyes will take over at their own 10.

2Q 0:49: Iowa 21, Missouri 14 – Iowa began the drive backed up, but some nifty rushing from Sullivan and some Missouri penalties allow the Hawkeyes to tack on a huge score before halftime. Kamari Moulton recorded the one-yard touchdown. His 38-yard scamper earlier in the drive set the Hawks up in the red zone. Missouri will have 49 seconds left to score before half.

HALFTIME: Iowa 21, Missouri 14 – The Iowa defense holds serve on Missouri’s final possession, resulting in a loud “Let’s Go Hawks” chant inside Nissan Stadium. The Hawkeyes will receive the second half kickoff.

3Q 12:26: Iowa 21, Missouri 14 – Running back Jaziun Patterson comes into the game and quickly records 27 rushing yards in two plays, but the Hawkeyes stall out. Iowa pins Missouri at the one-yard line on the punt, but it is negated by an illegal formation penalty. The Tigers will instead have the ball at their own eight after a timeout.

3Q 10:49: Iowa 21, Missouri 14 – Missouri opens its maiden drive of the second half with a 21-yard gain, but that’s all. Iowa takes over at the 45-yard line after Wetjen was hit late out of bounds.

3Q 5:19: Iowa 24, Missouri 14 – It didn’t look promising early in the drive, but a big 3rd down completion to Jacob Gill sets Iowa up in Missouri territory, and Drew Stevens connects on a 38-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a two-score edge.

3Q 1:49: Iowa 24, Missouri 21 – Missouri looked slightly rattled to begin its next possession, but Cook began to get into a groove, highlighted by a 44-yard completion to Johnson. Joshua Manning completes the drive with a four-yard score, and the Tigers are right back in the game.

4Q 12:50: Iowa 24, Missouri 21 – Sullivan has made plays in this game, but made a bad decision on a third down play, resulting in a crucial interception. Missouri takes over near midfield.

4Q 10:10: Iowa 24, Missouri 24 – A controversial late hit on Quinn Schulte on a third-and-long puts the Tigers in field goal range, and kicker Blake Craig nails a 51-yarder to tie this game at 24.

4Q 8:00: Iowa 24, Missouri 24 – The Iowa offense comes up empty again, and Missouri now has the ball with a chance to take the lead.

4Q 4:36: Missouri 27, Iowa 24 – Missouri marches down the field, but is forced to settle for a field goal. Craig knocks in another clutch field goal, this time from 56 yards, to give the Tigers their first lead of the contest.

4Q 3:13: Missouri 27, Iowa 24 – The Hawkeye offense goes three-and-out again. Missouri looks to close the door.

4Q 1:54: Missouri 27, Iowa 24 – It’s been a rocky game for the Iowa defense, but they hold Missouri to a three-and-out to keep this game alive.

FINAL: Sullivan is stuffed on 4th-and-1 to end the game. The Hawkeyes finish the 2024 season with a disappointing 8-5 record.

