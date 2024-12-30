Iowa football seniors reflect on careers after Music City Bowl loss

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday’s Music City loss to Missouri not only marked the end of the 2024 season for the Iowa football team, it also marked the end of the road for many seniors.

The road of playing in college football is never easy, but it was especially difficult for many members of this senior class. Just months before some of them arrived on campus, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country and the Big Ten postponed the fall season.

The unusual and abbreviated 2020 season was eventually played that autumn, and the athletes played out the rest of their careers in normal fashion. But as the saying goes, “all things must come to an end,” and that sudden feeling hit home for many players, especially defensive end Deontae Craig.

After redshirting in 2020, Craig slowly worked his way up the depth chart, eventually starting every game during his junior and senior campaigns. Though his senior season was a slight drop-off from his 2023 campaign, Craig still tallied 38 tackles and one sack on the year.

He may have saved his best performance of the season for the last game, recording five tackles and two sacks. Those sacks represented the only sacks the Hawkeyes logged during the entire game. The Iowa front couldn’t generate much pressure on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, who collected a team-high 54 rushing yards on 14 carries.

As the Hawkeyes engaged in their traditional “Swarm” exit into the tunnel, cameras captured an emotional Craig with tears in his eyes. They continued into his post game press conference.

“I think we left the jersey in a better place for sure, and any guys out there who consider Iowa or want to be a Hawkeye one day, this is why you come to this place,” Craig said.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs. I’ve seen the challenges. I’ve seen him, you know, go through adversity. He just always finds a way to answer it,” linebacker Jay Higgins, Craig’s roommate, added.

The same sentiment is also shared by Higgins. The pair entered college together, but while Craig quickly earned regular playing time, Higgins had to wait a few seasons behind stalwarts Jack Campbell and Seth Benson.

But once he earned the chance to start, Higgins dominated, earning unanimous All-American honors in 2024 after recording 118 tackles, four interceptions, and one sack. The linebacker is disappointed with the loss, but was still filled with jokes after the game.

“[Sebastian] Castro told me that I’m currently unemployed,” Higgins cracked. It’s a wake up where I’m in the real world now, just trying to go feed my family, pay the bills.”

Higgins might not have much trouble paying the bills in a few months, as he’s projected by many outlets as a likely NFL Draft selection. The senior will travel to Dallas to train for the draft after the New Year.

Running back Kamari Moulton and returner Kaden Wetjen aren’t graduating this year, but have credited many members of the senior class for their positive influence.

Kick returner Kaden Wetjen is also a senior, but said that he is “98 percent” sure that he will return to Iowa for his final season in 2025. Wetjen recorded an NCAA-best 811 returning yards this season, and collected a 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, setting a new Music City Bowl record.

Though Wetjen didn’t come to the Hawkeyes with the rest of the senior class, he still treasures the relationships he has built with the group.

“From what I’ve seen from all those guys, the leadership, and everything that they’ve shown since I got here, the first day I was here,” Wetjen said. “It was multiple guys patting me on the back, telling me what to do. It just shows you the culture we have here and what these guys have said.”

Despite plenty of ups-and-downs during their careers, the Iowa senior class will be fondly remembered by Hawkeye fans for their dedication and hard work. The 2020 class has led the Hawkeyes to 42 victories and two Big Ten West titles.

“I’m just blessed and thankful to have experienced it and went through it all,” Craig said.

“We just take it and take it in perspective, and we realize how grateful we are for this opportunity to still be out here, 22 years old, still playing college ball,” Higgins said. “A lot of people can’t say the same.”