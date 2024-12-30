Grading Iowa football’s performance against Missouri

Rushing Offense: A-

Kaleb Johnson’s decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft left a huge hole in the running back room, but both Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson took advantage of the spotlight today. Moulton collected a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries of work. The highlight of his day was an impressive 38-yard run down to the one-yard line that set up his lone score. It’s clear Moulton has the necessary speed and power to be a Big Ten running back, and Hawkeye fans should expect him to make a huge leap in 2025.

“I felt like I took advantage of the opportunity for the most part,” Moulton said postgame. “Probably could have worked on a few more things, but all in all, I feel like as a whole running back group, we got that chip on our shoulder knowing that one of the greats of Iowa has left.”

Moulton said Johnson reached out to him before the game. Under Johnson’s tutelage, Moulton said he learned the standard Johnson set for the running back room – have patience and be consistent.

Patterson also had a nice day, rushing for 74 yards on nine carries. He may not be the fastest running back, but man does he make up for it with his power. He never goes down on first contact, and runs with his head down like a battering ram, something that would make Walter Payton proud. Patterson’s development is also something to keep an eye on in 2025.

Passing Offense: B-

This was a game that offered a chance for Brendan Sullivan to prove himself, and he did that – kind of. Sullivan was efficient in the first half, going 8-of-9 for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a beautiful 29-yard deep ball to tight end Addison Ostrenga off his back foot on the opening drive. He made a few nice throws in the second half, but a crucial interception early in the fourth quarter allowed Missouri to tie the game on the next possession, and all of Iowa’s momentum was officially gone.

As for the receiving, it was a pretty balanced attack. Four wideouts hovered around 30 yards and three completions, and it was clear that offensive coordinator Tim Lester tried to spread the ball around the field and involve everyone in the offense. He doesn’t have the playmakers yet, but you can see the foundation he is trying to build. Jarriett Buie – who finished as the leading receiver on Monday – will be a name to watch out for in the new year. Same for first-year wideout KJ Parker, who didn’t receive action this season but will have a likely chance of seeing the field in 2025.

Defense: C-

I’m not going to sugarcoat this. This defense was awful today. Brady Cook and company seemed to get whatever they wanted on every play. Chunk plays abounded, just as they’ve had throughout the season. The secondary has already shown major holes despite plenty of veteran experience, and it’s going to be interesting to see what adjustments defensive coordinator Phil Parker can make in the offseason.

On a side note, I want to give a huge shoutout to all of the Iowa seniors on this defense. Nick Jackson, Quinn Schulte, Jay Higgins, and others are not only great football players, but even better people. This performance was certainly disappointing, but Hawkeye fans should be proud of what this group accomplished over the course of their careers.

Special Teams: A+

Despite the loss, Iowa’s special teams continue to be outstanding. First, let’s start with Kaden Wetjen. He was fantastic today, and it’s fitting that he ended his season with a kick return touchdown considering how many electric plays he has produced for the Hawkeyes this season. Somehow, Kirk Ferentz hasn’t even awarded him a scholarship yet, though I expect him to do so in the coming days.

Drew Stevens only had one field goal attempt, but was perfect yet again, nailing a 38-yard field goal to give Iowa a 10-point lead in the third quarter. I would expect Stevens to be named on many different watchlists for the nation’s best kicker for next season. He’s terrific.

Coaching: D-

I know it sounds like a broken record at this point, but Ferentz made some curious decisions today. Iowa’s offense was humming in the first half, but Ferentz opted to take a delay of game penalty and punt the ball away from the Missouri 40-yard line on a 4th-and-2. Iowa could have either kicked a field goal or just simply went for it, but chose to do neither, and those missed points may have cost the Hawks this game. Ferentz will always say he was making the “best decision at the time” but he has to keep an open mind, especially in an exhibition contest like this one.

Late in the fourth, with Iowa trailing by three and again facing a 4th-and-2, Ferentz opted to punt the ball away again instead of going for it. The move was a big risk considering how poorly the Hawkeye defense had played. It’s obvious that the competitive level of bowl games have dropped over the years, so why not be aggressive and give yourself more of a chance?