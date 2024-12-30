Column | For Iowa football, consistency comes at a cost

NASHVILLE, TN – Squelch. The word aroused a slight smile on Kirk Ferentz’s lips. Standing at the podium following Iowa football’s 27-24 loss to Missouri in the Music City Bowl, the Hawkeye head coach may have impressed himself with his word choice, but it was fairly accurate.

“Make a soft sucking sound such as that made by walking heavily through mud” is the first definition listed, and such would be the description of how the Hawkeyes not only played against the Tigers, but throughout a season defined by uncharacteristic inconsistency. A field of fresh cut grass devolves into a swamp after halftime, and the Hawkeyes struggle to make strides.

The defense can’t get off the field, the offense commits a brutal turnover. The team moves in slow motion while the opponent – whether that be Missouri, UCLA, or Iowa State – races past to erase a double-digit deficit.

“If you want to beat a 10-win team or 11-win team like our opponent, you got to do a better job in those,” Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes know how to win. They’ve won at least six games per season since 2013, posting three double-digit win campaigns. Yet all those numbers ring hollow in the fact that Iowa hasn’t beaten a ranked foe since that fateful October evening against Penn State in 2021.

So yes, Iowa is historically consistent, but not at mediocrity. That’s too harsh a term. More so on the precipice between good and great. As the calendar flips to 2025, there continues to be question marks on if that bridge can be traversed.

Quarterback Brendan Sullivan has embodied volatility this season – crafting jaw-dropping plays before making head-shaking decisions. His interception Monday was another example. Vander Zee wasn’t open. Just throw the ball away. Same for his sack on the final drive of the game. Sure, left tackle Mason Richman eventually got beat by Missouri defensive end Johnny Walker Jr., but Sullivan still had plenty of time to get rid of the football.

Granted, Sullivan hasn’t seen consistent playing time this season. He’s made just two starts in an Iowa uniform and didn’t surpass 150 yards passing in either of those contests. His mobility is valuable and a standout quality, but the title of QB1 shouldn’t be guaranteed heading into the spring.

Ferentz described Sullivan as an elite competitor who wants to win, a great quality for a quarterback. But the head coach added that coupled with that determination is a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

“He’s really wound tight,” Ferentz said of Sullivan. “You have to be able to bridle that enthusiasm and the energy sometimes, make it work for you and not against you. I think when gets running hot a little bit, sometimes he gets out of whack there.”

Ferentz didn’t explicitly say it, but when the pressure’s on – a close game where plans can go awry – Sullivan isn’t at his best. And those moments are when you need a good quarterback. Two-minute drills aren’t accomplished without them.

When asked about Ferentz’s comments, Sullivan said he’s made strides in that category, but has room to improve. With three new quarterbacks – two of whom are already with the team – arriving, growth will be a must.

As long as Ferentz is the head coach, there’s no way a true freshman like Jimmy Sullivan is going to start barring multiple injuries. Hank Brown, on the other hand, has experience – albeit 52 collegiate pass attempts – but with a winter working with offensive coordinator Tim Lester, there’s a legitimate shot to see the former Auburn Tiger at the top of the depth chart.

Whoever winds up as QB will fortunately have senior Logan Jones at center, who will return for next season. Fellow offensive lineman Connor Colby politely declined to elaborate on his future plans, but there’s a likely chance he turns pro. Other senior leaders like Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, and Richman will depart. I have no fear that this mantle can be taken up by others. If there’s one other thing about Iowa that’s consistent, it’s culture. As senior Deontae Craig said in his emotional postgame press conference, the jersey is in a better place than he found it.

Yet without both its starting linebackers and most of its secondary – Jermari Harris, Quinn Schulte, and Sebastian Castro all depart – defensive coordinator Phil Parker will have his hands full in a rebuilding effort. Just as they have been throughout the season, big plays loomed large. On Monday, the Tigers had nine pass plays of at least 15 yards and another five rushes of at least 10 yards.

Left to piece together this puzzle is Ferentz, who said he will return for next season. The clamor for his departure is well known. From my observations, it doesn’t look like he enjoys this new brand of college football at all. His seasons are numbered at this point. I don’t think he lasts for the duration of his contract – which expires in 2029.

Considering the plateau Iowa has found itself in these last few seasons, the cries for change aren’t absurd, but should be uttered with a breath of caution. To get out of a rut may require having to move downhill. In other words, things might get worse before they get better.

To use an example close to my home, former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith was let go after posting a 10-6 season. He averaged nine wins during his tenure and qualified for the postseason three times. The team didn’t have a winning season for the next five years.

Two reasons for that: Marc Trestman and John Fox. Two chances to find a new head coach to put a team over the hump, and each massive failures.

Nevertheless, I have way more confidence in Iowa and athletic director Beth Goetz in finding a quality successor than I do anyone in the Bears front office. Chalk that up to disillusionment, but there’s still light in Iowa City. Just point it in the right direction.