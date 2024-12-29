Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former U.S. President, Georgia peanut farmer, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter, known for giving the Iowa Caucuses its national platform, died Sunday. He was 100.

Carter put the Iowa Caucuses on the political map after his longshot win in the 1976 Iowa Democratic caucuses kicked off his path to the White House.

The former president died after being on hospice since February 2023 in his home in Plains, Georgia.

He was born James Earl Carter, Jr in 1924 to James and Bessie Carter in Plains, Georgia. Before his political career, Carter served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and was a peanut farmer all his life. He entered into Georgia state politics in 1963 and later became the Governor of Georgia in 1971 where he served a four-year term before campaigning for the White House.

Carter kicked off his bid for the 1976 presidential ticket in Iowa. His use of retail politics and his personable campaign style created the Iowa Caucuses’ template. Carter started his campaign in Iowa with very little cash in the bank but came out of Iowa with a 2-to-1 lead over his closest challenger U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind. However, he came behind uncommitted votes, which took the most votes and delegates in Iowa.

Now every four years candidates from all over try to make their name in Iowa, hoping it will give them the same boost Carter enjoyed in their bid for the White House.

However, after the Iowa Democrats lost their first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 caucus cycle, being forced out of the spot after President Joe Biden criticized the caucuses for being inaccessible to the party’s base.

The future of the Iowa Caucuses remains uncertain with Iowa Democrats chair Rita Hart confident that Iowa Democrats will get another chance to pitch for the first-in-the-nation spot in 2028.

During his presidency, Carter worked to combat rising inflation and economic woes. He was able to create millions of jobs and decrease the budget deficit, but inflation and economic woes remained out of control until the end of his presidency.

He also established the Department of Education, deregulated oil prices to increase production, created a national energy policy, reformed civil service, bolstered social security, and expanded national parks.

Carter was preceded in death by his wife Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, at 96.

Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, according to the Carter Center, his nonprofit focused on promoting peace and stability globally.

Iowa Politicians react to Carter’s death

Following the announcement of Carter’s death Iowa Politicians expressed their condolences for Carter on social media.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, celebrated Carter’s start in Iowa and offered condolences to his family in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

“I am praying for his family during this difficult time,” Miller-Meeks wrote. “I hope they find solace in knowing he is reunited with his wife Rosalynn in eternal rest.”

"President Carter was a dedicated public servant, honored veteran, and committed philanthropist," Miller-Meeks wrote.



U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, celebrated Carter’s faith and his ability to cross political divides in a statement he posted on social media Sunday.

“Pres Jimmy Carter was a man rooted in his faith,” Grassley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The country grieves as we celebrate his life.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrated his dedication to helping others, which included volunteering for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s.

“President Carter lived a great life marked by service to his country,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday. “His belief in putting God’s love into action has inspired generations of Americans, and Kevin and I are praying for his family during this difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, offered her condolences to his family in a statement she posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.