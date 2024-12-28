The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868


Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Team Welcome Party

Emma Calabro and Cody Blissett
December 28, 2024

Teams, staff, and family gathered at Category 10 in Nashville, Tenn, for a Team Welcome Party on Friday night, Dec. 27. The event had food and featured a finish-the-lyric contest along with a hot chicken wing eating contest.

Iowa won the five-minute chicken wing eating contest with 59 total wings over Missouri’s 58. Missouri offensive lineman Curtis Peagler ate the most wings, with 18.

Following ten rounds of finish-that-lyric, the teams were decided as a tie.

Both of the teams will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.

2024_12_27_IowaFBPracticeMusicCityBowl_CB_EC_0001
Cody Blissett
People walk on Broadway following a team welcome party at Category 10 in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. A handful of players from both teams explored the night scene downtown following the event. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.

