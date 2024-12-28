Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Team Welcome Party

Teams, staff, and family gathered at Category 10 in Nashville, Tenn, for a Team Welcome Party on Friday night, Dec. 27. The event had food and featured a finish-the-lyric contest along with a hot chicken wing eating contest.

Iowa won the five-minute chicken wing eating contest with 59 total wings over Missouri’s 58. Missouri offensive lineman Curtis Peagler ate the most wings, with 18.

Following ten rounds of finish-that-lyric, the teams were decided as a tie.

Both of the teams will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.