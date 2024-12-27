Iowa football quarterback Brendan Sullivan looks to prove himself in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE – As the college football landscape continues to evolve, a common discourse surrounding bowl games has drifted amongst fans and the media. Some will say bowl games are irrelevant due to the expanded College Football Playoff, but others will valiantly dispute those claims.

For Iowa football’s Brendan Sullivan, Monday’s Music City Bowl contest against Missouri is more than just a football game, it’s an opportunity to prove himself as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback in 2025.

“It’s obviously something that’s in the back of your mind,” Sullivan said after practice on Friday.“But at the end of the day, I just want to go play football.”

The Tigers enter the contest at 9-3 overall and are ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings. Like many other squads, several key Missouri players have opted out of the game, but the Hawkeyes are still well aware of the strength of their opponent.

“They’re fast, physical, and they play tough,” second-year running back Kamari Moulton said. “It’s gonna be a game.”

Sullivan, who transferred in from Northwestern in the offseason, has had an up-and-down first campaign in Iowa City. The junior began the 2024 season as a backup to veteran Cade McNamara and only saw playing time during Iowa’s red zone packages.

After weeks of inconsistent play from McNamara, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made the anticipated switch during an Oct. 26 homecoming contest against Northwestern, Sullivan’s old team.

While he threw for only 80 passing yards, Sullivan showed Hawkeye fans his dual-threat potential, totaling 40 rushing yards on eight carries. Iowa led by only five points at halftime, but Sullivan’s presence allowed Kaleb Johsnon to spark an explosive 28-point third quarter, and the Hawkeyes claimed a dominating 40-14 victory.

Sullivan continued the momentum into a rivalry matchup against Wisconsin the following weekend, completing seven of his 10 passing attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown. He also racked up 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, including a highlight-reel 19-yard carry in the third quarter that garnered a loud roar from the crowd at Kinnick Stadium.

But just when everything seemed to be going Sullivan’s way, disaster struck.

Playing on a short week on the road against UCLA, Sullivan began his evening strong, completing a 59-yard pass to Jacob Gill on Iowa’s second drive of the game. The Hawkeyes raced out to a 10-0 start, but Bruins defense tightened up on Sullivan, forcing three turnovers.

Making matters worse, Sullivan suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and was forced to enter the medical tent. He briefly returned on Iowa’s next possession, but was clearly hampered by the injury and left the game entirely.

“I just got hit so hard that my left leg got stuck in the ground,” Sullivan later reflected. “Tried to toughen through it, but it was one of those things.”

It would end up being Sullivan’s final action of the regular season, as backup Jackson Stratton filled in against Maryland and Nebraska, leading the Hawkeyes to victories in both contests. Sullivan attempted to play against Nebraska, but said he “rushed back” and “didn’t feel too great,” resulting in Stratton getting the nod.

Leg injuries can often be scary, but Sullivan assured Hawkeye fans that he is healthy again and won’t be afraid to use his legs against Missouri.

“When I got back into bowl prep, that’s where I started feeling kind of like myself, running around and doing what I do best, “ Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s recovery has been overshadowed by the opening of the transfer portal, an area that Iowa has been actively trying to gain additional quarterback depth for the 2025 season. The Hawkeyes added Auburn signal caller Hank Brown on Dec. 13, and may be looking to find one more quarterback in the cycle.

Brown has already joined the team, and traveled to Nashville with the Hawkeyes for bowl game preparations. Brown is expected to battle Sullivan for the starting job next season, something Sullivan is ready for.

“If you’re scared to compete, then you shouldn’t be playing the game,” Sullivan said. “I’m here staying playing for Iowa, and I’m going to compete to the best of my ability.”