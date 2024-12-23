Former Iowa women’s basketball player and color commentator Jamie Cavey-Lang dies at 41

Former Iowa women’s basketball player and color commentator Jamie Cavey-Lang has passed away at the age of 41 following a hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, according to an email sent on Monday morning.

Cavey-Lang was a member of the Hawkeye women’s squad from 2001-05, logging 1,265 points and 506 rebounds and earning two All-Big Ten selections. She led Iowa to four postseason appearances, including two NCAA Tournaments in 2002 and 2004.

Cavey-Lang briefly played overseas before returning to Iowa City and the University of Iowa in 2015 as a career coach in the Pomerantz Career Center, where she helped assist students with planning their professional careers. Cavey-Lang was promoted to the Director of Assessment and Analytics in 2021, a role she held until her death.

In 2016, the Hawkeye Radio Network named her the new color commentator on Iowa women’s basketball radio broadcast alongside Rob Brooks. Cavey-Lang called games through the 2022-23 season, which saw the Hawkeyes advance to the NCAA Championship Game.

Following news of Cavey-Lang’s passing, former Hawkeyes paid reverence to the late player.

“One of the best and funniest people I know,” former Iowa player Kate Martin, now with the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries, wrote in an Instagram story.

“Will cherish the special moments we got to share with you,” veteran guard Caitlin Clark said in her own Instagram story, accompanied by three black hearts.

Both players had tagged a post from the official Iowa women’s basketball account with their messages.

“Jamie brought joy to all she encountered,” the official post read in its caption. “She was an All-B1G competitor and an enthusiastic and entertaining color analyst. More importantly, she was an incredible friend and mother.” “We’re forever grateful you are part of the Hawkeye family,” the post concluded.

Visitation has been scheduled for 4-7 p.m. CT on Dec. 26 at The Celebration Farm in Iowa City. The funeral mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon.