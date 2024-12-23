Central Michigan defensive lineman Jonah Pace commits to Iowa football

Former Central Michigan defensive lineman Jonah Pace has committed to Iowa, per an announcement on his Twitter page. Pace becomes Iowa’s second addition in its 2025 transfer portal class, following the commitment of Auburn quarterback Hank Brown two weeks ago.

Per Hawkeye Beacon, Pace visited the Hawkeyes on Dec. 14-15 and was one of Iowa’s top targets in the portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Pace spent his first four years of college football with the Chippewas, where he logged playing time in 37 games, recording 55 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble during his tenure. Additionally, Pace was recognized as a team captain prior to the 2024 season, where he started all 12 games, recording 34 tackles and four sacks.

Despite Pace’s strong play, Central Michigan finished the season with a disappointing 4-8 record, resulting in Jim McElwain retiring and taking a position in the athletic department. Pace announced his intentions to transfer on Dec. 2, and will now get his chance to play at the highest level of college football.

Hailing from Marengo, Illinois, Pace was recruited by both Iowa and Iowa State, but didn’t receive an offer from either school. After garnering offers from Fordham, North Dakota State, and Illinois State, he committed to Central Michigan. Rivals.com ranked Pace as a two-star commit out of high school.