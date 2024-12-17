Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Missouri

The Iowa football team will close out its season against Missouri in the Music City Bowl, returning to Nashville for the first time since 2022 when it shut out Kentucky, 21-0. The Hawkeyes are 6-7 all-time against the Tigers, with their most recent win arriving in 2010. The two teams were supposed to play in the 2020 Music City Bowl, but the Missouri opted out due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among its squad.

The Hawkeyes will be without star running back Kaleb Johnson, who opted out of the contest to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Tigers will also lack a standout of their own, as receiver Luther Burden III will also sit out to prepare for a likely future in the pros.

Matchup: Iowa (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 19 Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC)

Scheduled game time: Monday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Weather: 50 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Radio: ESPN Radio and Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Missouri -3 | O/U: 40.5