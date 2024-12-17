The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling at North Central College Open Tournament

Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
December 17, 2024

The No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling team finished second in the 2024 NCC Open tournament at the North Central College Recreation Center in Naperville, Ill. on Sunday. The tournament grew from 283 athletes last year to 368. Out of 14 of Iowa’s wrestlers in attendance, three claimed the title of champion.

North Central finished in first place with a team score of 251 points over Iowa’s 148.5 points. McKendree University fell just short in third with 148 points.

While six Hawkeyes advanced to the semifinals, only 138-pound Nanea Estrella, 145-pound Macey Kilty, and 180-pound Kylie Welker were champions. McKendree and North Central are four and two champions, respectively.

Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun said that she was happy with the women’s performance, especially considering the growth of the tournament size and finals week approaching.

Iowa’s next competition is the annual Soldier Salute, which will have four sessions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on December 29 and 30.

2024_12_15_NCCopenWwrestling_CB0001A
Cody Blissett
Iowa 110-pound Valarie Solorio looks at McKendree University’s Samantha Miller during the 2024 NCC Open Tournament at the North Central College Recreation Center in Naperville, Ill, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Iowa finished second place just behind North Central with a team score of 148.5 points. Solorio finished in third place North Central’s Kendra Ryan.

