On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of bowl games

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (41-25): Iowa – Almost went to Mizzou. Please prove me right, Hawkeyes.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (43-23): Missouri – Rules are meant to be broken. I want the TIGERS.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (38-28): Iowa – Hopefully Missouri shows up this time.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (41-25): Iowa – Missouri about to get a whooping.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (41-25): Iowa – Need Spencer Petras to come back and make another country classic at the saloon.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (35-31): Iowa – Unless the Tigers have to cancel because of COVID again.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (43-23): Iowa – The first team to score wins.

CFP first-round: No. 16 Clemson @ No. 3 Texas

McGowan: Texas – For the Longhorns, two quarterbacks is a blessing.

Votzmeyer: Texas – Don’t make me nervous here, Quinn!

Schultz: Texas – Quinn Ewers is very inconsistent, but I like Texas to defend the home field.

Meglio: Clemson – Something’s telling me Texas is gonna choke.

Reisetter: Texas – Burnt orange has always looked better than Clemson orange.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Gotta have Matthew McConaughey on the sidelines for the CFP.

Brummond: Texas – Texas can win the national championship if it can avoid Georgia.

CFP first-round: No. 10 SMU @ No. 4 Penn State

McGowan: Penn State – No excuses not to get to semifinals, but it will find one.

Votzmeyer: Penn State – Trust your gut. But my heart is telling me SMU!

Schultz: Penn State – I don’t trust Big Game James, but there’s no way Penn State loses this one at home.

Meglio: Penn State – SMU deserves its spot, but it won’t last long.

Reisetter: Penn State – Ponies ride off into the darkness.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – It might be a White Out, with a lot of snow.

Brummond: Penn State – Penn State strolls all the way to the semifinals.

CFP first-round: No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 6 Ohio State

McGowan: Ohio State – Brrrr 40 degrees! SEC can’t handle it. No Peter Millar polos this time.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – I hope it snows, too.

Schultz: Tennessee – It’s national championship or bust for Ohio State, but the Vols will pull off the upset in the Horseshoe.

Meglio: Tennessee – Vols by a field goal at the buzzer.

Reisetter: Ohio State – Ryan Day’s job is on the line.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – Ryan Day can beat these kinds of teams, just not Michigan.

Brummond: Ohio State – I don’t feel confident about the Buckeyes.

CFP first-round: No. 8 Indiana @ No. 5 Notre Dame

McGowan: Notre Dame – I know about First Down Moses. Colin never heard of him. Fake fan.

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – God, Country, Notre Dame. #GoIrish.

Schultz: Indiana – Can’t wait to smoke that Notre Dame pack and see Colin in shambles.

Meglio: Notre Dame – Notre Dame blowout win. You’re welcome, Colin.

Reisetter: Indiana – If Northern Illinois can beat Notre Dame, so can the Hoosiers.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – Curt Cignetti is complaining about not having a home game, and this is just a bus trip.

Brummond: Notre Dame – In-state battle might be the best first round game.

Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

McGowan: Northern Illinois – Advocating for a DeKalb Oasis Bowl.

Votzmeyer: Fresno State – I don’t want to hear it.

Schultz: Fresno State – Iowa’s loss to NIU in 2013 still stings, so I’ll pick Fresno State.

Meglio: Northern Illinois – If I’m thinking of the right NIU, put on for Illinois.

Reisetter: Fresno State – I would play for a potato.

Bohnenkamp: Fresno State – The Bulldogs’ new coach is pretty good.

Brummond: Northern Illinois – Dog Bowl: Huskies > Bulldogs.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

McGowan: Texas Tech – Opt out pig sooie!

Votzmeyer: Arkansas – Battle of the MID.

Schultz: Texas Tech – Arkansas is such an overrated program.

Meglio: Texas Tech – Betting against a Texas school, just not this one.

Reisetter: Arkansas – I looked up what a razorback was. Kinda scary

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas – I miss the Southwest Conference.

Brummond: Texas Tech – Tech beat Iowa State, whose all-time great season ends in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

McGowan: — Yes, ha ha, yes! Sicko viewing at its finest.

Votzmeyer: Sam Houston – This is disgusting.

Schultz: Sam Houston – I don’t know a thing about these two teams, so I’ll just pick Sam Houston for fun.

Meglio: Sam Houston – Only because I’ve seen a funny meme with Sam Houston.

Reisetter: Georgia Southern – I learn about new bowls every year.

Bohnenkamp: Sam Houston – This would have been a good FCS playoff matchup a long time ago.

Brummond: Georgia Southern – The Eagles kept it within 40 points of Ole Miss in September.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami Ohio

McGowan: Colorado State – Shouldn’t Snoop’s bowl game be in Colorado? It’s a high place.

Votzmeyer: Miami Ohio – Still can’t believe Timothée Chalamet’s ball knowledge.

Schultz: Colorado State – Rams head coach Jay Norvell is a former Hawkeye, so I’ll go with Colorado State.

Meglio: Miami Ohio – Could care less about this, had to pick one.

Reisetter: Miami Ohio – Winner smokes with Snoop?

Bohnenkamp: Miami Ohio – Flip a coin on this one.

Brummond: Miami Ohio – Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl? Really?