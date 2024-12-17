The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of bowl games

The series finale features nine contests, including every first round CFP matchup and Iowa’s Music City Bowl game against Missouri.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 17, 2024
Emma Calabro
An official separates the Hawkeyes and Huskers for the coin toss before a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Iowa defeated Nebraska, 13-10.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (41-25): Iowa – Almost went to Mizzou. Please prove me right, Hawkeyes. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (43-23): Missouri – Rules are meant to be broken. I want the TIGERS. 

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (38-28): Iowa  – Hopefully Missouri shows up this time. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (41-25): Iowa – Missouri about to get a whooping.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (41-25): Iowa –  Need Spencer Petras to come back and make another country classic at the saloon. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (35-31): Iowa – Unless the Tigers have to cancel because of COVID again.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (43-23): Iowa – The first team to score wins.

CFP first-round: No. 16 Clemson @ No. 3 Texas 

McGowan: Texas – For the Longhorns, two quarterbacks is a blessing. 

Votzmeyer: Texas – Don’t make me nervous here, Quinn!

Schultz: Texas – Quinn Ewers is very inconsistent, but I like Texas to defend the home field. 

Meglio: Clemson – Something’s telling me Texas is gonna choke. 

Reisetter: Texas – Burnt orange has always looked better than Clemson orange. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Gotta have Matthew McConaughey on the sidelines for the CFP.

Brummond: Texas – Texas can win the national championship if it can avoid Georgia.

CFP first-round: No. 10 SMU @ No. 4 Penn State 

McGowan: Penn State – No excuses not to get to semifinals, but it will find one. 

Votzmeyer: Penn State – Trust your gut. But my heart is telling me SMU!

Schultz: Penn State – I don’t trust Big Game James, but there’s no way Penn State loses this one at home.

Meglio: Penn State – SMU deserves its spot, but it won’t last long. 

Reisetter: Penn State – Ponies ride off into the darkness. 

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – It might be a White Out, with a lot of snow.

Brummond: Penn State – Penn State strolls all the way to the semifinals.

CFP first-round: No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 6 Ohio State 

McGowan: Ohio State – Brrrr 40 degrees! SEC can’t handle it. No Peter Millar polos this time. 

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – I hope it snows, too. 

Schultz: Tennessee – It’s national championship or bust for Ohio State, but the Vols will pull off the upset in the Horseshoe. 

Meglio: Tennessee – Vols by a field goal at the buzzer.

Reisetter: Ohio State – Ryan Day’s job is on the line. 

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – Ryan Day can beat these kinds of teams, just not Michigan.

Brummond: Ohio State – I don’t feel confident about the Buckeyes.

CFP first-round: No. 8 Indiana @ No. 5 Notre Dame 

McGowan: Notre Dame – I know about First Down Moses. Colin never heard of him. Fake fan. 

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – God, Country, Notre Dame. #GoIrish. 

Schultz: Indiana – Can’t wait to smoke that Notre Dame pack and see Colin in shambles. 

Meglio: Notre Dame – Notre Dame blowout win. You’re welcome, Colin.

Reisetter: Indiana – If Northern Illinois can beat Notre Dame, so can the Hoosiers. 

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – Curt Cignetti is complaining about not having a home game, and this is just a bus trip.

Brummond: Notre Dame – In-state battle might be the best first round game.

Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State 

McGowan: Northern Illinois – Advocating for a DeKalb Oasis Bowl. 

Votzmeyer: Fresno State – I don’t want to hear it.

Schultz: Fresno State – Iowa’s loss to NIU in 2013 still stings, so I’ll pick Fresno State. 

Meglio: Northern Illinois –  If I’m thinking of the right NIU, put on for Illinois. 

Reisetter: Fresno State – I would play for a potato. 

Bohnenkamp: Fresno State – The Bulldogs’ new coach is pretty good.

Brummond: Northern Illinois – Dog Bowl: Huskies > Bulldogs. 

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas 

McGowan: Texas Tech – Opt out pig sooie!

Votzmeyer: Arkansas – Battle of the MID.

Schultz: Texas Tech – Arkansas is such an overrated program.

Meglio: Texas Tech – Betting against a Texas school, just not this one.

Reisetter: Arkansas – I looked up what a razorback was. Kinda scary

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas – I miss the Southwest Conference.

Brummond: Texas Tech – Tech beat Iowa State, whose all-time great season ends in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. 

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston 

McGowan:   — Yes, ha ha, yes! Sicko viewing at its finest. 

Votzmeyer: Sam Houston – This is disgusting. 

Schultz: Sam Houston – I don’t know a thing about these two teams, so I’ll just pick Sam Houston for fun. 

Meglio: Sam Houston – Only because I’ve seen a funny meme with Sam Houston. 

Reisetter: Georgia Southern – I learn about new bowls every year. 

Bohnenkamp: Sam Houston – This would have been a good FCS playoff matchup a long time ago.

Brummond: Georgia Southern – The Eagles kept it within 40 points of Ole Miss in September.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami Ohio 

McGowan: Colorado State – Shouldn’t Snoop’s bowl game be in Colorado? It’s a high place. 

Votzmeyer: Miami Ohio – Still can’t believe Timothée Chalamet’s ball knowledge.

Schultz: Colorado State – Rams head coach Jay Norvell is a former Hawkeye, so I’ll go with Colorado State. 

Meglio: Miami Ohio –  Could care less about this, had to pick one.

Reisetter: Miami Ohio –  Winner smokes with Snoop? 

Bohnenkamp: Miami Ohio – Flip a coin on this one.

Brummond: Miami Ohio – Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl? Really?

