Around the Big Ten | Power rankings, matchups ahead of bowl games, postseason

Power Rankings

Oregon — I don’t see the Ducks losing until Georgia finds ’em. Ohio State — It beat Penn State, for Christ’s sake! Penn State — Beat the teams you should, lose to those you should, too. A tale as old as time! Indiana — It’s been a long season for me. This nonsense will end soon. I promise. Illinois — Honestly a pleasant surprise this year. Go win a bowl game. Iowa — One scholarship quarterback left … The Hawkeyes should be lower. Michigan — Is this the best 7-5 team ever? Absolutely not. Minnesota — We can’t ignore impressive games against Penn State and Illinois. Rutgers — You could call a 7-5 season a success for the Scarlet Knights. I guess. Washington — The Huskies have been a victim of today’s college football world. Nebraska — Finally, a bowl game! But you’re 6-6. USC — The Trojans gave good teams a hard time — to not much avail. UCLA — Bottom feeders are still at the bottom. Wisconsin — A losing season on a historic program begs serious questions. Michigan State — Just reread what I said for Wisconsin. Maryland — With just one conference win, the Terrapins must adapt or die. Northwestern — NIL, transfers, roster cuts … somehow it only gets harder from here. Purdue — The Boilermakers have not won since the last time Matt assigned me this.

Matchups

College Football Playoff First Round Game

Notre Dame Stadium: No. 8 Indiana (11-1, 8-1) @ No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, 0-0)

South Bend, IN

Where/when to watch: Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Notre Dame -7.5 | O/U: 51.5

In line with tradition, I’ll call this the GAME OF THE WEEK. Irish fans are paying as cheap as $900 to get into Notre Dame Stadium. And at 7 p.m.? Fire me up.

Beaver Stadium: No. 10 SMU (11-2, 8-0) @ No. 4 Penn State (11-2, 8-1)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. on TNT || Line: Penn State -8.5 | O/U: 53.5

It’s not ideal SMU dropped one to a lesser-ranked Clemson, and the Mustangs’ might look more like ponies inside a playoff-packed Beaver Stadium. That’s a tough place to play, but the Nittany Lions always, always, falter in the postseason. I don’t know who to pick!

Ohio Stadium: No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2) @ No. 6 Ohio State (10-2, 7-2)

Columbus, OH

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on ABC | Line: Ohio State -7 | O/U: 47.5

Sunny Tennessee, windows down, Morgan Wallen playing — no. Give me 20 degrees in the middle of OHIO. And I want “Just What I Am” by Kid Cudi and King Chip. Buckeyes by two scores.

Rate Bowl

Chase Field: Rutgers (7-5, 4-5) @ Kansas State (8-4, 5-4)

Phoenix, AZ

Where/when to watch: Thursday, Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Kansas State -7 | O/U: 49.5

We’re entering college football sicko territory. It’s 4 p.m. the day after Christmas, and you’re going to sit down and watch three hours of Rutgers?

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium: Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3) @ USC (6-6, 4-5)

Las Vegas, NV

Where/when to watch: Friday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

Without the 12th man at Kyle Field, this one looks a lot more evenly matched. Nonetheless, it feels a lot like a contest of disappointment — A&M with an inconsistent season and USC with the recent talent but inability to produce.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium: Boston College (7-5, 4-4) @ Nebraska (6-6, 3-6)

Bronx, NY

Where/when to watch: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: Nebraska -2.5 | O/U: 45.5

We saw how the set-up at Yankee Stadium went for the Notre Dame-Army game, but I guarantee there won’t be thousands of fans lining up for this one. I plan on sleeping in.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium: Iowa (8-4, 6-3) @ No. 19 Missouri (9-3, 5-3)

Nashville, TN

Where/when to watch: Monday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Missouri -3 | O/U: 40.5

Ah, yes, a bowl game! Call the season a success! Yeah, right. Kaleb Johnson opted out, one scholarship quarterback is left, and there’s a hole at cornerback. This isn’t Iowa football, and say a prayer it won’t be in the future.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium: No. 11 Alabama (9-3, 5-3) @ Michigan (7-5, 5-4)

Tampa, FL

Where/when to watch: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: Alabama -10 | O/U: 42.5

The two most-hated college football programs unite for what honestly could be a very interesting game. The Wolverines have upset potential, proven by a win at Ohio State, and I’m assuming the Crimson Tide are fueled — or deflated — by what they and no one else think was a playoff snub.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: Louisville (8-4, 5-3) @ Washington (6-6, 4-5)

El Paso, TX

Where/when to watch: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. on CBS | Line: Louisville -2.5 | O/U: 49.5

I remember a time when the Rose Bowl was the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl was the Sugar Bowl, and Orange Bowl was the Orange Bowl. But Tony the Tiger? I like some of the Kellogg’s cereals. What do they know about football?

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium: No. 15 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3) @ No. 20 Illinois (9-3, 6-3)

Orlando, FL

Where/when to watch: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. on ABC | Line: South Carolina -9.5 | O/U: 49.5

And here’s our SLEEPER GAME OF THE WEEK! At this rate, the only beautiful thing about bowl games is we can test our theories now that the playoff is solidified. The Gamecocks had a great resume, but a loss to Illinois proves they didn’t deserve a spot.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium: Minnesota (7-5, 5-4) @ Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4)

Charlotte, NC

Where/when to watch: Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: Minnesota -6.5 | O/U: 42.5

What if we limited the bowl games to seven- or eight-win teams? That might incentivize winning just a bit more, or it’ll just save us the strife of watching Minnesota play in January.