Iowa football’s Ethan Hurkett will return for extra season of eligibility

Iowa football defensive end Ethan Hurkett will return for a sixth season of eligibility, the Hawkeye told Todd Brommelkamp of ESPN 1600 on Monday afternoon. Hurkett is the second Hawkeye senior to announce a return for an extra season, joining starting center Logan Jones.

Haling from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Hurkett made himself known to the Black and Gold faithful in the 2023 regular season finale against Nebraska, intercepting a pass in the final two minutes to set up a game-winning field goal.

A @XavierSaints alum gets an interception for the second time in three weeks! Ethan Hurkett also led Iowa with 9 tackles today.

This season, Hurkett started 11 games and amassed a career-high 55 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His sack total and 7.5 tackles for loss led the Hawkeyes in 2024.

For his career, Hurkett collected 126 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, and the lone interception against the Cornhuskers.

Hurkett is one of several seniors on the Iowa defensive line, which includes Yahya Black at tackle and Deontae Craig at end. Both are eligible for another season but have yet to make a decision.

Iowa closes out the season on Dec. 30 against Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. The Hawkeyes are three-point underdogs against the Tigers.

In other offseason news, Miami (Ohio) safety Raion Strader, who Iowa offered out of the portal, signed with Auburn on Dec. 16. A 247 Sports four-star recruit, Strader was scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes on Thursday, Eliot Clough of Rivals reported. Strader compiled 110 total tackles and three interceptions over two seasons with the RedHawks.