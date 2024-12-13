Former Auburn quarterback Hank Brown commits to Iowa football

Former Auburn quarterback Hank Brown has committed to the Iowa football team, he told On3 on Friday. Brown visited Iowa City earlier this week, and attended Thursday’s Iowa-Iowa State men’s basketball game inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The visit was an obvious success, as Brown announced his decision less than 24 hours later.

He is Iowa’s first addition from the transfer portal in the 2025 cycle and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Former Auburn QB Hank Brown has Committed to Iowa, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 210 QB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “Excited to be a Hawkeye!”https://t.co/138bthFvsh pic.twitter.com/0kDbACiezl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2024

The redshirt freshman began the 2024 season as Auburn’s backup, but was thrust into the starting role against New Mexico on Sept. 14 following some inconsistent play from incumbent quarterback Payton Thorne. Brown played well against the Lobos, completing 17 of 25 passing attempts for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Brown was given the starting job the following weekend against Arkansas, but was benched after throwing three interceptions in the 24-14 loss.

Brown is a Midwestern product, hailing from Wheaton, Illinois. After spending two seasons of high school there, he and his family moved to Nashville where he played his final two years of high school ball at Lipscomb Academy. As a senior in 2022, Brown tossed 3,264 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, leading the Mustangs to a 13-0 record and a state championship.

Coincidentally, Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester is also from Wheaton, and even went to high school with Brown’s parents. Brown has nothing put praise for Lester’s coaching ability.

“He’s been incredible,” Brown told Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. “Just an awesome, genuine guy who just loves the game of football. Just fires me up to be able to learn from him and grow with him in this offense.”