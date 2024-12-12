Sydney Affolter’s strong showing carries Iowa women’s basketball over rival Iowa State

The Iowa women’s basketball team took home an important 75-69 win on Wednesday evening over a relentless Iowa State squad.

“It was really fun,” fourth-year Lucy Olsen said. “They’re such a great team, and I think we came out with a lot of energy. The crowd really helped with that. I’ve never been in anything like it.”

The contest saw several Hawkeyes get a chance to shine, but the strong showing from fourth-year guard Sydney Affolter rejuvenated them in the second half. The junior even got some playing time at the four in order to stop star Iowa State center Audi Crooks, who had 31 points.

“Syd hasn’t played the four this whole year, but I just had a sense that Audi, with the size-for-size, we were losing that battle,” Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said. “I wanted to throw it off and give her a different look, and Syd’s our dog. She looked at me and I said, ‘You can do the four. Get in.’”

Affolter and the Hawkeyes trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter, but came through in the final frame, in part due to Affolter’s contributions. The senior posted a season high of 16 points and three triples, a performance that she says was aided by her aggressive mindset.

“There’s really no excuses, I just need to be aggressive on the offensive end,” Affolter said. “I know my role is different than last year, I need to take more shots, and that’s what I wanted to do. I was definitely more aggressive-minded today.”

Affolter was an efficient player even without scoring buckets. The fourth-year from Chicago grabbed six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Coming off a loss to Tennessee where the Hawkeyes had 30 turnovers, Iowa held themselves to nine against Iowa State, and forced 21 Cyclone turnovers. Affolter had no turnovers over the course of the game.

“Syd was the most efficient kid tonight, I think,” Jensen said. “She went 6-for-11, 3-for-5 on threes and yet not one turnover. We need her productivity, but I need her presence. I think all leaders, you feel a little better when you’re productive, right? As a coach, you can still lead. You don’t have to be productive, but when they get to be productive, that leadership really comes through a little bit more.”

The Hawkeyes have now bested the Cyclones in eight of their last nine competitions and have won nine in a row against Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, dating back to Dec. 7, 2008. Those streaks may have ended if it weren’t for Affolter’s clutch play.

“You get to do a sport where people can take their minds off what they’re facing,” Jensen said. “Anytime that we can bring a little bit of joy and get some wins, it makes them really happy. I was happy that Syd could really lead us, and I think today, Syd was a big key to that.”