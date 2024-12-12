Opinion | There needs to be a stricter vetting process for high-level positions within the government

Now Hiring! Top government leadership positions. No experience required.

Since the 2024 presidential election results announced Donald Trump as the decisive winner, he has gone forth to construct his Cabinet, along with choosing his candidates for other top positions.

His picks have been controversial, with many of them lacking the fundamental experience or knowledge expected for the roles. Others have been discredited for accusations of sexual misconduct, conflicts of interest, or other wrongdoing unfit for the nation’s top officials.

And while President-elect Trump seeks to bypass the traditional methods — background checks and Senate confirmation — of Cabinet and Cabinet-level appointments, I propose we establish a stricter process, one that includes basic entry-level requirements and qualifications to even be considered for the roles.

Indeed, a first glance at Trump’s picks illuminates the trend that many candidates possess little or no experience in the domain Trump hopes to appoint them to.

Although qualifications for each role should vary depending on what the position demands, experience in the related field or an educational degree in the content area would be a good place to start.

If a person needs a degree and student-teaching experience to become a classroom teacher, why shouldn’t the secretary of education need the same? Linda McMahon, Trump’s current pick for the position, has neither.

By comparison, President Joe Biden’s secretary of education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, has earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, two additional advanced leadership certifications, and a doctoral degree. He also has nearly two decades of experience as a public school teacher and administrator in Meriden, Connecticut.

He began as an elementary school teacher and went on to serve as an elementary school principal. Following those roles, Cardona led performance and evaluation efforts for the Meriden Public Schools and became assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Furthermore, he was the recipient of the 2012 National Distinguished Principal Award for the state of Connecticut and the Outstanding Administrator Award from the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education.

Experience, outside of just political involvement in the area, is especially crucial. Continuing with the example of the secretary of education, we can’t expect a person to make the most beneficial decisions for students and teachers if they’ve never been in a classroom or witnessed firsthand the inner workings of education.

What looks best on paper and what actually works best are often two separate things.

Some argue that perhaps an outsider’s perspective may be more productive or open in regard to policy decisions. Outside perspectives are, of course, welcome, so long as they are accompanied and backed up by the solid reasoning and knowledge that these qualifications provide.

This is not meant to restrict those who perhaps are unable to meet the requirements or attain the education necessary but rather to ensure that appointments are based purely on credentials and capability rather than political favors, social standing, unwavering and unquestioning loyalty—in Trump’s case — or any number of other reasons unrelated to the ability to do the job.

However, even with proper qualifications, other factors must still be taken into account. Several of Trump’s candidates possess glaring conflicts of interest that may lead them to make decisions benefiting themselves and their investments, rather than the American public as a whole.

For example, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, is CEO of Liberty Energy, the U.S.’s second-largest fracking company. Although it can’t be denied that he holds knowledge and experience relevant to the position — none politically, however — if appointed, his relationship with Liberty Energy, as well as with other oil and gas tycoons, will surely influence his policy decisions.

Already, he has been vocal in his opposition to the climate movement, and it seems certain he will focus on expanding fossil fuel energy production rather than looking toward more sustainable options. Although fossil fuels initially present an alluring package in terms of immediate economic growth and dependability, they are detrimental to an already diminished planet.

Further exploration into the candidates urges closer consideration of the relationship between candidates and the law.

Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Linda McManon, and Elon Musk — Trump’s picks for the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Education, and Government Efficiency, respectively — all face troubling allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Trump’s initial pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration after facing backlash for allegations of sexual relationships with a minor, paying for sex and sex trafficking, illicit drug use, and attending “sex parties,” all while holding office — which he has additionally resigned from following the scrutiny.

Gaetz said his “confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction,” as his reason for stepping down from his nomination and job as a U.S. representative.

Despite Trump winning both the electoral and popular votes with his criminal record, a majority of Americans still believe allegations of sexual misconduct and criminal convictions should disqualify candidates from consideration for such high-level positions.

These beliefs have been especially condemning for candidates who lack the same loyalty as those willing to look past Trump’s own convictions and accusations. Regardless, allegations of sexual misconduct and criminal convictions, especially of such high degrees, should barr candidates from holding Cabinet and Cabinet-level positions.

Our founders were of many minds in regard to the council of advisors now known as the Cabinet when drafting the Constitution. They thus left much open-ended, with few real requirements or definitions.

The presidential Cabinet has come a long way since then and needs to change to reflect this, starting with entry-level requirements for Cabinet and Cabinet-level positions.

Just like most job listings will tell you: qualifications are necessary.