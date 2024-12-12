Iowa men’s basketball falls to No. 3 Iowa State, 89-80, after late scoring drought

Perfection deformed into frustration Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa men’s basketball.

Tied at 74 apiece with No. 3 Iowa State, Hawkeye forward Owen Freeman found himself at the free-throw line with less than four minutes remaining. Iowa hadn’t missed from the stripe but Freeman’s attempts were off the mark.

The following Hawkeye possession, a turnover led to a Cyclone basket for the visitors’ first lead since the opening tip. Iowa State never relented and cruised to an 89-80 victory – its first at Carver in 10 years.

The Hawkeyes were led in scoring by second-year center Owen Freeman with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Freeman was joined by five other double-digit scorers for Iowa, but the home team couldn’t find the basket down the stretch, failing to score a field goal for more than six minutes.

Second-year guard Brock Harding’s layup with 12 second remaining finally ended the drought, but by then it was too little, too late. Iowa made just two of its final 12 shots.

Holding a seven-point lead heading into the second half, the Hawkeyes picked up right where they left off, connecting on 4-of-7 triples, this time from Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort. Yet Iowa’s eight-point advantage dissipated after a 9-2 Cyclone run capped by a driving layup from Gilbert in traffic.

Packed throughout the sea of black, the red-donning Iowa State fans roared their approval. Chants of “Let’s go State” rang through Carver as if it were the Hilton Coliseum two hours west in Ames.

Gilbert’s next layup attempt fell short, but forward Nate Heise earned the putback. For the first time since the opening tipoff, Iowa had itself in a tie ballgame. From that point neither squad could muster an edge. The Hawkeyes would splash a pair of free throws, but the Cyclones answered in kind – mostly from guard Tamin Lisey, who finished the second half with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

To open the contest, the Hawkeyes nailed six of their first seven attempts from beyond the arc – half of which came from Freeman and Dembele – and pulled ahead by as much as 13 before an 8-0 Cyclone run put the visitors back in contention.

Upon checking into the game, Iowa forward Seydou Traore, who had missed the past three contests due to an ankle injury showed no signs of rust, converting two buckets and forcing Gilbert out of bounds for a turnover. Iowa State committed five turnovers in the opening period to Iowa’s seven.

After getting beat on the glass in its previous game against Michigan, Iowa found itself trailing by one in the rebound count at the break as the frontcourt of Freeman and Dembele combined for five boards and 18 points. Iowa’s hot shooting start continued for the rest of the half as the Hawkeyes entered the break shooting 59 percent from the floor and holding a 44-37 lead.

Up Next

Iowa hosts New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip is set for 1 p.m. The Privateers are 2-6 on the season and rank ninth in the Southland Conference. Senior guard James White leads the squad in scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.