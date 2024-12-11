Former Iowa Congressional representative Jim Leach dies at 82

Former U.S. Rep. James Leach, a Republican who represented southeast Iowa in Congress for 30 years, died at 82 on Wednesday.

Leach, who was born in Davenport, was first elected to represent southeast Iowa in 1977 and served until 2007 after he was ousted from the seat by Democrat Dave Loebsack in the 2006 election.

Leach has an extensive biography, including being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, serving on the boards of dozens of nonprofits, and working as a professor at the University of Iowa, Princeton, and Harvard.

While in Congress, Leach chaired the House Committee on Banking and Financial Services from 1995 to 2001 and served as a senior member of the House Committee on International Relations.

During his time in Congress, Leach was seen as a moderate among Republicans and wasn’t afraid to break with his party. Leach endorsed former President Barack Obama in his 2008 presidential bid and served in his administration.

Following his career in Congress, Leach was the chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities under Obama, a Democrat, from April 2009 until April 2013.

Leach was also one of over 130 Republicans to sign a 2020 statement saying that former President Donald Trump was no longer fit to serve another term and endorsed President Joe Biden.

In a 2022 interview with the Quad-City Times, Leach said he would switch his party registration to Democrat ahead of the June primary to vote for then-candidate and later Democratic nominee Christina Bohannan.

Leach said that his switch was a rebuke of national Republicans and their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Iowa politicians express condolences following Leach’s passing

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who currently represents southeast Iowa, said she was sad to hear of Leach’s passing in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“Sad to hear of the passing of former Congressman Jim Leach, a true statesman who represented Iowa in Congress for 30 years and was known for his bipartisan efforts,” Miller-Meeks wrote. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss.”

Former Iowa Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who ousted Leach from his seat in 2006, expressed his condolences on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday evening.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Jim Leach,” Loebsack wrote. “He was principled and thoughtful, so much so that he ran afoul of his party leadership on several issues.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was saddened to hear of Leach’s passing, and offered his condolences on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Sad to hear of the passing of former Cong Jim Leach I served w him for many yrs & he was a friend He served the ppl of Iowa well Barbara & I are praying for his family — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 11, 2024

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also expressed her condolences on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.