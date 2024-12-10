Iowa City school district implements personal device policy for schools

After months of discussion, the Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors voted to pass limitations on personal devices in schools Tuesday.

Since July, many community members have voiced their concerns on this topic. In September, the district began restricting cell phone use, and now, the Board of Directors is updating its policy.

In Iowa City, middle and high school students will have limited access to cell phones and personal devices throughout the school day, allowed only during non-instructional moments such as passing time, lunch, and for high school, open hours in designated areas, and study hall. Designated areas will have simple signage indicating where cell phones can be used.

The policy has a specific timeline, informing students, families, and staff from Dec. 11-20; educating students and staff about what their role is in the updated policy from Jan. 6-17; and implementing the changes Jan. 21.

Director Lisa Williams said she heard teachers recalling memories telling students to get off their cell phones. Now, the students will be given one warning at the beginning of class, reminding them that all electronics must be secured and out of sight, which will minimize disruption.

If the devices are heard, seen, or in use, there will be a series of consequences. Whether it is the student’s first infraction or not, the student’s device is taken to the main office until the end of the school day. This will limit offensives with families by not contacting families on the first offense.

The administration will not use office disciplinary referrals to count infractions. Instead, cell phone logs will start where students will sign and date to pick up their phones at the end of the day “as an element of ownership.”

The Board of Directors will track if these implementations are successful by measuring students’ grades, attendance, qualitative feedback, library book checkouts, bullying/harassment, office disciplinary referrals, and cell phone documentation log entries.

The Board does acknowledge exceptions if the student requires a personal device for the implementation of an individualized education plan or 504 plan if students get approval from the administrator, or if they’re pre-approved on an individual student basis by an administrator due to health concerns of the student or family member, etc.

Williams brought up that teachers need to be consistent and have integrity when implementing this policy with their students. Because of this, ICEA Representative for Liberty High School Brady Shutt reassured everyone that there would be vigorous training to help ensure that teachers’ responses are dependable without all teaching staff.

Students also spoke about their thoughts on the current cell phone policy, having mixed opinions.

Iowa City High School senior and student senate vice president Ania Naso spoke about the teachers’ fidelity to the policy.

“[There is] no way that I would feel safe or comfortable without my cell phone in an emergency,” Naso said.

Another student, Moustafa Tiea, from West High School, said he believes this cell phone policy is bringing their class together as a community.

“At first, I didn’t know what to think of it, but only seven students have gotten their phone taken away, which, in a way, surprised me,” he said.