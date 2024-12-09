Iowa football’s Marco Lainez enters transfer portal

Iowa football quarterback Marco Lainez entered the transfer portal, according to a post on his social media account on Monday morning.

A 247 Sports three-star recruit, Lainez played in just one game for the Hawkeyes and continued the trend of Iowa quarterback recruits entering the portal. From Spencer Petras to Joe Labas, every Iowa quarterback recruit since 2019 has entered the transfer portal. Without Lainez, Iowa has only Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton on its roster heading into the upcoming Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. The Hawkeyes have two incoming quarterback recruits in Jimmy Sullivan and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Coming out of The Hun School in New Jersey, Lainez saw his first action in the Black and Gold during his true freshman season. Filling in for a struggling Deacon Hill in Iowa’s 35-0 loss to Tennessee in last year’s Citrus Bowl, Lainez ran for 51 yards on six carries and completed 2-of-7 passes for four yards.

This season, Lainez suffered a right thumb injury in practice prior to Iowa’s game against Wisconsin. He returned as the backup for the Hawkeyes’ contests against Maryland and Nebraska, albeit with a cast on his throwing hand. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Lainez is out of the cast.

Lainez is the seventh Hawkeye to enter the portal this season and the second quarterback, joining Cade McNamara.

Ferentz said he assumed Sullivan would be the starter for the Music City Bowl against Missouri, but added there would be some competition. With Lainez’s departure, that contest appears to be between just Sullivan and Stratton.