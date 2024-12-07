No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling dominates at Jewell Duals

The No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling team dominated at the Jewell Duals tournament in Liberty, Missouri on Saturday. The Hawkeyes faced off against No. 25 William Jewell, No. 7 Lindenwood, Missouri Baptist, and Fort Hays State, and won each duel to claim first place.

Tech fall victories were a common theme for the Hawkeyes throughout the tournament on Saturday. Reese Larramendy and Macey Kilty led all wrestlers with four tech falls each. The Hawkeyes totaled 18 tech falls over five duals.

The Hawkeyes secured a shutout 53-0 victory over William Jewell’s B team to begin the day. While William Jewell failed to score, only three Cardinals wrestlers competed, as the Hawkeyes scored on six William Jewell forfeits.

Following a three-dual break, Iowa returned to the mat against No. 7 Lindenwood and picked up right where they left off. After a forfeit at 103 pounds put Lindenwood on top 6-0, the Hawkeyes then ran the table with four tech falls at 110, 117, 145, and 160 pounds from Ava Bayless, Brianna Gonzalez, Kilty, and Larramendy in their respective weight classes to end any hops of a Lion comeback.

Jaycee Foeller wrapped up the 47-7 Iowa victory with a 6-2 victory by decision, and the rout was on.

Iowa’s third duel was just as lopsided as the first two, defeating Missouri Baptist 50-8. Just like the last dual, Iowa fell behind 6-0 via forfeit at 103 pounds, but dominated from there, scoring 43 consecutive points en route to victory.

The Hawkeyes were led by three quick falls from Emmily Patneaud in 1:44 at 131 pounds, Naomi Simon in 53 seconds at 180, and Foeller in 1:39 at 207.

In their penultimate dual, the Hawkeyes wiped the mat with Fort Hays State, winning 44-1. The Tigers proved to not be too fierce, scoring just one point through nine matches. That single point came from transfer Nichole Moore, who lost 11-1 by tech fall to Nanea Estrella at 138 pounds.

The Hawkeyes finished out the tournament with another commanding victory, defeating William Jewell 40-2 with five tech falls. The closest match of the dual was a 3-1 decision favoring Cali Leng over William Jewell Sophomore Emarie Bolosan at 124 pounds.

Undefeated

Aside from forfeits, Iowa wrestlers did not lose a single match on the day. The Hawkeyes outscored their opponents 234-18 through five matches in the tournament and allowed their opponents to score only 17. William Jewell’s Miyah Palacios put up the most points against any Iowa wrestler, losing 13-7 by decision to Emilie Gonzalez.

Iowa improved to 9-0 in duals on the season, as well as a remarkable 28-0 in duals all-time as a young program.

“It was a great day of wrestling all around,” Head coach Clarissa Chun told Hawkeye Sports. “Dual tournaments are fun because of how much competition there is. I am proud of how the team worked for each victory. There were some really hard fought bouts and it was great to see the support that the team showed for whoever was out there competing on the mat.”

Up Next

No. 1 Iowa will be back in action at the NCC Open Tournament in Naperville, Illinois on Dec. 15, followed by the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 29-30.