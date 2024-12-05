JoCo Board of Supervisors adopts proclamation denouncing Reynolds religious freedom law

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors adopted an “All Are Welcome” resolution on Wednesday affirming the county’s commitment to “promoting a united vision where all are welcome in Johnson County, and further commits to being a discrimination-free community.”

The resolution emphasizes inclusivity as a core value and invites organizations, businesses, and institutions to join in creating equitable environments.

The resolution references state civil rights laws and expresses concern over the potential impacts of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, and other laws perceived by the board as discriminatory.

The RFRA, signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in early April, enforces stricter legal standards for cases where residents claim that government actions interfere with their religious practices.

Critics of the RFRA, such as the board, believe it could be used to justify discriminatory practices primarily against LGBTQ+ residents and residents seeking birth control.

Board of Supervisors Chair Rod Sullivan concluded the resolution by stating that the board’s resolution received support from several local religious institutions.

At the board’s formal session, Connie Ryan, the executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, supported the resolution.

“We are grateful for your support of the All Are Welcome in Johnson County resolution, and we are glad that you are helping us to send a different message, that everyone has a place here and everyone belongs,” she said.

Supervisor Royceann Porter was glad the proclamation was read but hoped those who joined in on the resolution would back it up with their actions. Porter alluded to instances when friends were “silent” as she experienced discrimination firsthand.

“Standing against injustice isn’t optional. It’s necessary. If you believe in equity, if you believe in humanity, then let your actions reflect your beliefs because the silence of friends can be as damaging as the words of enemies,” she said.

Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz spoke out on how the RFRA and similar bills could lead to discriminatory practices.

“We’re already seeing that discrimination occur, and it’s as simple as somebody going in for a tonsillectomy and somebody saying, ‘Oh, they’re transgender, I’m not going to do surgery on this person.’ And that can be the difference between life and death,” they said.