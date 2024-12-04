Iowa football’s Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Iowa football’s Cade McNamara’s career with the Hawkeyes has come to a close. The quarterback announced his intent to enter the transfer portal for the second time via an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“My last two years at the University of Iowa have been an incredible journey,” he wrote. “Through so many ups and downs, I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends.

“I want to specifically thank Coach [Kirk] Ferentz, Coach [Tim] Lester, and the entire Iowa football staff for their unwavering support and wisdom,” he continued. “I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Listed as a graduate student, the 24-year-old McNamara started college in 2019 and will have to wait for the NCAA to grant him another year of eligibility. Considering his season-ending injury in 2023, this could be in the form of a medical redshirt.

McNamara logged 13 games in the Black and Gold over two seasons, completing 57 percent of his passes for 1,522 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 2023-24 season was cut short due to a season-ending ACL tear. This year, a concussion suffered on Oct. 26 against the Wildcats left him sidelined for the remaining contests.

On Senior Night against Nebraska, the quarterback opted out of the pregame ceremonies.

A transfer from Michigan, McNamara arrived to Iowa City amid plenty of fanfare having led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. That season, he passed for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, despite a career-high 11 sacks.

A season-ending knee injury and the emergence of quarterback J.J. McCarthy ended McNamara’s time in Ann Arbor.

McNamara joins wide receiver Kaleb Brown and running back Leshon Williams as Hawkeye transfers this season.

For McNamara, a heralded beginning met an unceremonious end. His first pass as a Hawkeye was a touchdown. His last was an interception returned for a touchdown. The quarterback doesn’t want that play to be the end of his collegiate career.

“I’m looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I’ve been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person,” McNamara said in the post. “I am excited to see where God takes my football journey next. Now and forever, Go Hawks!”