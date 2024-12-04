Iowa City to see mix of residential units in Cardinal Heights development

Iowa City is a step closer to the construction of 78 new residential units on the west side of town.

In 2022, city officials approved rezoning for a plot of land east of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and west of Camp Cardinal Road to allow for a development called Cardinal Heights. Cardinal Heights will consist of 22 duplexes, four townhomes, and a 30-unit condo-style residential building, according to city documents.

At Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners saw the rezoning in front of them once again to vote on two changes to the original plan for the development.

Gina Landau, vice president of land for Iowa City-based home building company Navigate Homes, told the commission that as plans for Cardinal Heights became more detailed, some issues became apparent, leading to changes.

One of the changes included increasing the height of the 30-unit building by seven feet because of the sloped topography on which it will be constructed. Anne Russett, the city’s senior planner, said the building would still look the same height as was originally planned from a street view.

Secondly, after being inspected by the fire department, it was recommended the multifamily building be moved five feet closer to the sidewalk for easier access in case of a fire. Everything else about the original plan has remained mostly the same, Landau said.

As for the kind of units that will be constructed, Landau said the buildings would not be considered “affordable housing” by state standards, but they would not be luxury housing. The units would be more suited to those entering the housing market for the first time, she said.

The Cardinal Heights development would also be close to a new older adult living neighborhood, which had its rezoning approved at the commission’s last meeting on Nov. 20.

Streets and utilities are in the process of being constructed in the future site of Cardinal Heights, Russett said. Currently, the plot does not contain any buildings or other developments.

Commissioners did not see any issues with the two changes to the original rezoning and described the amendments as “reasonable.” No members of the public were present at the meeting to comment on the item.

Commission Chair Michael Hensch said more housing units of all kinds are needed in Iowa City to help its residents find a place to live.

“I think any chance we have to increase the number of housing units that are more accessible to Iowa City standards, we certainly should do that,” Hensch said.

The commission voted 7-0 in favor of the rezoning. Now, this item is anticipated to go before the Iowa City City Council for a final vote at its Jan. 7 meeting.