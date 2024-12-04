Hawks in the NBA | Nov. 26 – Dec. 2

The Sacramento Kings continue to slip in the Western conference standings after losing two of its last three games last week, and forward Keegan Murray’s play has declined.

The third-year forward logged eight points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 4-of-11 shooting in 39 minutes in the 115-104 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Kings traveled to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Friday. In 29 minutes, Murray produced his lowest scoring outing of the season with three points on 1-of-9 shooting along with six rebounds, one steal, and one block in the 115-106 loss.

Murray furnished another eight-point performance with six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes in the 127-125 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home on Sunday.

Sacramento occupies the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-12 record and is currently out of a playoff spot with 61 games to go.

Kris Murray

The rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers’ search for a consistent rotation has left forward Kris Murray’s minutes fluctuating all last week.

The second-year forward didn’t check into the game in the 121-114 road loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but the win over the Kings on Friday saw Kris produce two points, three rebounds, and one assist on 1-of-4 shooting in 16 minutes of action.

He turned around and only played five minutes in the Trail Blazers’ 137-131 Sunday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In those five minutes, Kris tallied two rebounds and no points on no shot attempts.

Portland continues to be a bottom tier Western Conference team at 8-13 overall and slots in at 13th place in the West standings.

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza played in one of four games last week.

He sat on the sidelines for the team’s 117-111 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, the loss to the Kings on Wednesday, and the 93-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Garza got his first stint in nearly a month in the 109-80 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. He played six minutes and logged six points on two made field goals and a pair of free throws.

The Timberwolves’ 10-10 record has them sitting at the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings.