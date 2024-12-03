Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The Iowa men’s basketball team had their first Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes led the Wildcats at halftime, but the Wildcats fought back, making the game a tight matchup up until the last second. The Hawkeyes won on a buzzer-beater three-pointer by Josh Dix, leading them to an 80-79 point victory.

Along with his game-winning shot, Josh Dix led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 22 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats’ leading scorer was Brooks Barnhizer, who had a double-double with 21 points and ten rebounds. Both teams had multiple players in the double digits.

The Hawkeyes will continue conference play on Saturday when they face the Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor

Gallery • 27 Photos Jessy Lane Even Brauns takes a shot during an Iowa basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats on December 3rd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. This was the first Big-Ten matchup for the Hawkeyes, who came out with a last second win over the Wildcats, 80-79.

