Eleven Iowa football players earn 2024 All-Big Ten team status

Iowa football featured 11 different players on an 2024 All-Big Ten team, based on rosters posted Tuesday afternoon. That total ranked behind only Ohio State and Oregon.

On offense, Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson, offensive guard Connor Colby earned first team nominations from league coaches and media while center Logan Jones received a nod from the media. Right tackle Gennings Dunker received a second-team nomination from coaches.

Linebacker Jay Higgins headlined the Hawkeyes’ defensive selections with a first-team recognition from coaches and media while defensive backs Sebastian Castro and Jermari Harris earned third-team nominations.

Following a breakout regular season, Iowa returner Kaden Wetjen earned first-team selections from coaches and media while senior long snapper Luke Elkin and first-year punter Rhys Dakin earned second team nominations from media. Kicker Drew Stevens received a third-team selection from coaches and media.

Iowa players who received honorable mentions include left tackle Mason Richman, linebacker Nick Jackson, offensive lineman Beau Stephens, defensive end Ethan Hurkett, long snapper Luke Elkin, defensive lineman Aaron Graves, defensive tackle Yayha Black, safety Quinn Schulte, and defensive lineman Deontae Craig.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, including a 6-3 mark in conference play. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Iowa will play in a bowl game for the 11th consecutive year. The date, location, and opponent for the contest will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.