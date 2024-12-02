Solon Middle School ranks in top 1.25 percent of all Iowa schools

With low chronic absenteeism rates, exceptional student growth, and a demonstration of proficiency in English language arts, mathematics, and science, Solon Middle School is one of the top schools in the state of Iowa.

Every year, the Iowa Department of Education releases the Iowa School Performance Profiles, which help inform families how each school is serving students.

“Built with the feedback of thousands of Iowans, our new, world-class accountability system celebrates school success and supports continuous improvement, focusing resources on the classroom and what has the greatest impact on student achievement and growth,” Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a news release.

According to the Department of Education’s user guide for the profiles, each school receives an overall score based on its performance on accountability measures, such as proficiency in core subjects based on assessment results, student growth, English language growth, chronic absenteeism rates, and attendance growth.

Schools receive a certain number of points based on performance in each category, which are then totaled up for an overall score. A total of 700 points are possible for middle and elementary schools, and 900 for high schools, which also factor in graduation rate and postsecondary readiness.

Solon Middle School received 549.01 points out of the possible 700, or 78.43 percent, compared to the state average of 60.95 percent. Any school with 78.25 percent or more of the possible points is placed in the exceptional category, the top category a school can be placed in.

Solon Middle School is one of only 16 schools in the state to receive the exceptional rating and the only one in Johnson County, placing it in the top 1.25 percent of all Iowa schools.

Solon Middle School Principal Mike Herdliska and Superintendent Davis Eidahl shared the key factors contributing to the school’s success.

“I think a large part of it, in my eyes, is we’ve been able to develop really an amazing culture in the building,” Herdliska said.

Eidahl said with the middle school in particular, they have the right game plan in place to ensure success for students. Though anybody can put the right plan in place, it is the buy-in from staff members that helps make it so successful.

“With buy-in comes work ethic and belief, and we see that out of our staff, making sure that there is success for each and every child,” he said. “We’ve just been very appreciative of the job that they’re doing there.”

Herdliska said the staff is also much more focused on the people rather than content, showcasing a hard-to-come-by commitment.

Eidahl highlighted the school’s methods and practices of teaching, noting they don’t have a “one size fits all” approach for students. Instead, teachers teach a skill they want students to learn and will confer with students through a workshop model, either individually or in small groups, in order to get a sense of where each student is at and how to best proceed from there.

RELATED: Johnson County school districts bounce back from substitute teacher shortages

Every Thursday, the school releases students early, and teachers get together and collaborate based on student needs. Every six to eight weeks, they look at student data and make adjustments based on what the children need.

“It’s been a commitment from our staff and our admin to get the right materials in front of kids for those interventions, and we’ve got the system in place that allows an appropriate amount of time in our school day to help the kids that are struggling,” Herdliska said.

Eidahl said that commitment to education from families is also a huge contributor to the school’s success.

“As far as being in the top 1.25 percent, we’re blessed in Solon that we’ve got families that really prioritize education,” Eidahl said. “That is seen in our very, very, very low chronic absenteeism. We’ve got one of the lowest chronic absenteeism percentages in Iowa.”

Eidahl said the staff’s commitment to both students and their profession, as well as a strong partnership with parents, help the school stand out.

“We are intentional about creating an environment where kids feel like they belong,” he said.