Four-star defensive back Marcello Vitti commits to Iowa football

Four-star defensive back Marcello Vitti has committed to the Iowa football team, he announced on social media on Sunday.

Hailing from Dearborn, Michigan, the 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is the second-ranked player in the state in the class of 2026. He held 27 Division I offers from the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan, among other, and even took an unofficial visit to Penn State last year.

247Sports has Vitti as a top-300 player in his class and a top-25 athlete.

Vitti plays defensive back and running back for Divine Child Catholic High School but committed to the Hawkeyes as a defender. His junior season consisted of 1,614 yards and 25 touchdowns on offense and 76 tackles and five forced fumbles on defense.

Vitti took an unofficial visit to Iowa on Black Friday for the game against Nebraska, where the Hawkeyes took the 13-10 win on a walk-off field goal. He joins four-star offensive tackle Carson Nielsen and three-star quarterback Cash Herrera as future Hawkeyes in the class of 2026.