Photos: Football vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 13-10, in a matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday. Iowa kicker Drew Stevens won the game for the Hawkeyes with a 53-yard field goal in the last three seconds. The win puts the Hawkeyes at a 8-4 record following their final home game of the season.

The game began with senior recognition for graduating members of the team, including Jay Higgins, Sebastian Castro, and more. Iowa began the game slow, scoring no points and setting them behind for the second half.

With the beginning of the second half, Nebraska sat ahead, 10-0. But, Iowa responded with a touchdown by Kaleb Johnson and a field goal by Drew Stevens. The teams sat at a tied score with little advancement of the ball until the last minute of the fourth quarter. This is when Stevens kicked the field goal, winning the game for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa finished the game with 164 total yards, a contrast to Nebraska’s 334 total. Nebraska also had 20 first downs while Iowa sat at only five. The Hawkeyes concluded their regular season and a bowl game is to be determined.