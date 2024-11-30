Column | No doghouse, only development: a source of Iowa football pride

“Get your butt kicked with dignity.”

Iowa offensive lineman Nick DeJong uttered this phrase during his postgame press conference. He was talking about his role on the Hawkeyes’ field goal unit, but in retrospect, his words carried beyond football minutia.

Reflecting on Iowa football’s 13-10 victory over Nebraska on Friday night, one could say that in this line applied to both teams – one followed the mantra. The other didn’t.

A glance at the stat sheet screams the Hawkeyes had no business triumphing against the Cornhuskers. They put up less than half of the visitors’ total yards, a quarter of the Huskers’ first downs, and 30 fewer total plays. For lack of better words, this was a statistical ass-kicking.

Nebraska, on the other hand, couldn’t master the details. Ball security. Fielding punts. And it all looks worse given its pregame handshake snub. I don’t cover Nebraska so I’m not going to pry any further, but the move wasn’t smart in a rivalry where anything can be used as motivation. Yet at halftime it looked as if the Hawkeyes were in need of an extra spark besides conceived disrespect.

Jogging to the tunnel amid a cascade of boos from the Kinnick stands – with Husker players pumping their arms in delight – what was a putrid first half could’ve snowballed into an avalanche of more ineptitude. But the Hawkeyes kept their heads held high and would soon depart the field amid a chorus of cheers – molding improbability into conviction.

“We came into the locker room at halftime and we just talked about [how] we knew we were going to win,” Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson said postgame. “We don’t know how, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we know we’re going to win.”

Detractors can call those words overconfident. Arrogant, even. Yes, hindsight is always 20-20, but Jackson’s statement reveals an internal belief, one that may seem illogical based on Iowa’s fluctuating performances this season, but also fitting.

Linebacker Jay Higgins said last week Iowa has the best locker room in the country in terms of the team’s character and unity – and it hard not to notice those words manifesting into reality on Friday night.

From a handshake slight at midfield before the coin toss to Higgins extending a palm to a Husker head coach Matt Rhule amid a postgame frenzy, the Hawkeyes embraced maturity, but couldn’t help but flash pride that their program has an impact.

“Come to Iowa. Be a Hawk,” Higgins and Jackson proclaimed.

While the duo of Higgins and Jackson are quite the sales pitch for Iowa football, I should first point out that Iowa shouldn’t be considered a utopia, a pure and idyllic college football haven. It has its share of NIL deals, player opt-outs, and transfer portal departures.

I pointed out last week how Kirk Ferentz doesn’t like the path the program is headed, but the head coach can take solace in the fact that right now a majority of his players – even those not in uniform – have taken advantage of his program not to build wealth, but rather skills and character. Part of this process is player commitment, the other is Ferentz’s patience.

A key face in this phenomena is the phenom Kaleb Johnson – a running back who has more than tripled his rushing yardage from last season. Amid all the success he’s having this season, many forget that he served a half-game suspension in Week 1 for breaking team rules.

What the program giveth, it taketh away, but Ferentz doesn’t hesitate to leave the door ajar. Quoting former Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver, he said he doesn’t have a doghouse for players.

“Just needed a little bit more guidance maybe and some firmness. That’s our jobs,” Ferentz said. “Like it or not, and maybe in this day and age that’s not popular, but my theory is most good players – the ones I’ve been around for 40-some years – most good players want to be coached. Sometimes they have a funny way of showing it, but they want to be coached.”

Based on what Johnson routinely says at the postgame podium, he knows his rise to stardom wasn’t a solo effort. While he will use the phrase “put the team on my back,” he isn’t striking Heisman poses. Rather, he’s handing out praise to his coaches like Ferentz or running backs coach Ladell Betts, who he embraced on the field after Friday’s game.

Addressing the media after the Husker game, Johnson had more credit to dish out. The Hawkeye defense, his offensive line, even backup wide receiver Dayton Howard for laying an important block on his 72-yard touchdown – each couldn’t be ignored.

Yet perhaps the most poignant moment of Johnson’s postgame was his long hug with cornerback Jermari Harris, who opted out the rest of the regular season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Kaleb Johnson was highly, highly emotional after the game Ladell Betts tells him it’s the “last one” KJ says he plans on playing in the bowl game pic.twitter.com/8fTxBYIaXt — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 30, 2024

Yes, I wrote last week Ferentz doesn’t seem to be in favor of Harris’ decision. One could also argue that Harris didn’t hold up the commitment end of the bargain. Nevertheless, judging by his embrace his Johnosn, the cornerback doesn’t look like he’s in the doghouse. Rather, he reflects the same qualities as Johnson when it comes to acknowledging his rise from high school recruit to potential pro.

“[Ferentz] is the greatest,” Harris said back on Oct. 12. “He helped me become a man, what I set out to do at Iowa.”

Iowa isn’t all old-school, but has a classic player development it can flex to incoming recruits. It’s as simple as a handshake: take it or leave it. The benefits won’t be immediate, but once they arrive, will feel genuine and inspire a deeper sense of gratitude.