Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska

The Iowa football team aims to retain the Heroes Trophy when it hosts Nebraska on Friday night. The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes are each coming off victories and are each bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Sitting at 6-6, Nebraska is led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, a heralded recruit who flipped his commitment from Georiga and arrived at Lincoln with much fanfare. The 6-foot-3 Raiola has had an up-and-down season in his first year, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,405 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also tossing 10 interceptions.

On defense, the Huskers rank top-five in the Big Ten in interceptions, touchdowns, and tackles for loss. Yielding only 110.9 rushing yards per game to its opponents, the Cornhuskers could pose problems for a Hawkeye ground game that will once again have to rely on a run-oriented offense with Jackson Stratton back starting under center.

Nebraska leads the all-time series, 30-21-3.

Matchup: Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 20 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -5.5 | O/U: 39.5