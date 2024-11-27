The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska

Find out more on this year’s Heroes Trophy matchup, including start time, weather, announcers, and more.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 27, 2024
Katina Zentz
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston carries the Heroes Trophy after the football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 27-24.

The Iowa football team aims to retain the Heroes Trophy when it hosts Nebraska on Friday night. The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes are each coming off victories and are each bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Sitting at 6-6, Nebraska is led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, a heralded recruit who flipped his commitment from Georiga and arrived at Lincoln with much fanfare. The 6-foot-3 Raiola has had an up-and-down season in his first year, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,405 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also tossing 10 interceptions. 

On defense, the Huskers rank top-five in the Big Ten in interceptions, touchdowns, and tackles for loss. Yielding only 110.9 rushing yards per game to its opponents, the Cornhuskers could pose problems for a Hawkeye ground game that will once again have to rely on a run-oriented offense with Jackson Stratton back starting under center. 

Nebraska leads the all-time series, 30-21-3. 

Matchup: Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 20 degrees Fahrenheit 

TV: NBC

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -5.5 | O/U: 39.5

Print this Story