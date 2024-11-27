Recount confirms Republican Miller-Meeks wins 1st Congressional District

Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, wins Iowa’s 1st Congressional District after a recount confirmed her victory.

Miller-Meeks secured her third term in the U.S. House with 50.1 percent of the vote, defeating Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan by less than 800 votes.

“I am deeply honored to have the recount completed and once again secure reelection so I can continue serving the hardworking people of southeast Iowa,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement released Wednesday.

Miller-Meeks said in the statement she is looking forward to returning to Washington, D.C. to lower gas, grocery, and prescription drug prices, secure the border, and help farmers — all pillars of her campaign.

The Associated Press called the race at 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday. The incumbent declared victory on election night, despite results still rolling in.

“This comes as no surprise, but I’m grateful the race has been called by AP and very appreciative of all the county auditors, staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to get the recount done, even this week of Thanksgiving,” Miller-Meeks said on social media on Wednesday. “I’m honored and humbled to be re-elected to a 3rd term.”

Bohannan challenged Miller-Meeks in 2022, and fell to the incumbent by seven percentage points.

Miller-Meeks has fended off extremely tight races for three campaign cycles now. She first won her seat in Congress against former Iowa State Senator and current Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart in 2020 by just six votes.

The 2020 race against Hart required a recount as well. Miller-Meeks had a 282 vote lead over Hart on election night and a 47 vote lead when results were canvassed, which shrunk to just six votes after the recount.

“Christina Bohannan outperformed the top of the ticket by one of the widest margins in the country. Unfortunately, this year wasn’t quite enough. Her campaign is a model for putting people over politics,” Hart said in a statement Wednesday.

Hart said Iowa Democrats hope Miller-Meeks will view the election as a “wake-up call” and that she works to represent Iowans instead of special interests.

Hart said Iowa Democrats will work to hold Miller-Meeks accountable to her constituents’ best interests.

Bohannan requested a recount of votes in all 20 counties within the congressional district on Nov. 14, saying in a statement that a recount would ensure “every voter is heard.”

The margin was less than a percentage point, so the state, not the candidates, will pay for the costs of the recount.

Bohannan released a statement Wednesday thanking election officials and volunteers who helped with the recount process.

Bohannan received criticism for calling for a recount by Republicans. Miller-Meeks and the Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman said in separate statements that Bohannan wasted $20,000 of Iowans’ taxpayer dollars in calling for the recount.

“The bogus recount of votes in the first district is finally over, with Rep. Miller-Meeks being declared the official winner,” Kaufman said in a statement Wednesday. “Bohannan has cemented herself as an election denier and has no place running in this district for a third time.”

Bohannan congratulated Miller-Meeks in a statement Wednesday.

“I am honored by the roughly half of Iowans in this district — people of all political parties — who voted for me to be their next congresswoman,” Bohannan said in the statement. “Although I won’t be able to represent them in [Washington, D.C.] this January, I want them to know that I will continue our important work of putting Iowa first.”

The certified results from each of the 20 counties will be canvassed by the bipartisan State Board of Canvassers on Dec. 2.