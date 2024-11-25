No. 3-seed Iowa women’s soccer falls in Sweet 16 to Virginia Tech, 1-0

The No. 3-seeded Iowa women’s soccer team concluded their 2024 campaign with a 1-0 loss to No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, Iowa finished the season with a stellar overall record of 15-3-4, making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history and tying a program record for wins in a season. Goalkeeper Macy Enneking finished her Hawkeye career as Iowa’s all-time leader in career victories and shutouts.

Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni had nothing but praise for his group after the game.

“This team has no reason to lower their heads after tonight’s game,” Dilanni said. “They’ve played with pride, togetherness, and fight all year through the ups and downs and had a historic season that’s left a legacy.”

Strong defense from Iowa and Virginia Tech dictated much of the play in the first half with neither team finding success in the box. The Hawkeyes finished the first period of play with five shots, while the Hokies were close behind with three total shots in the frame.

Both Enneking and Virginia Tech goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove did not record a single save in the first half.

The game was tied 0-0 at halftime, and both coaches went to the drawing board to search for a way to break through the potent defenses and find success in the box.

The Hawkeyes were first to record a shot in the second period, with Maggie Johnston coming inches away from scoring after a clutch save from Hargrove.

After a back-and-forth of both teams patiently waiting to strike, Virginia Tech found an opportunity at the 76 minute mark. The Hokies recorded two shots within 30-seconds of each other, with Enneking recording two saves in the process to maintain the tie.

But minutes later, the draw would soon come to an end.

At the 79:25 mark, Hokie forward Allie George recorded an unassisted goal, her fourth of the season, to give Virginia Tech a 1-0 edge.

Iowa had only ten minutes to answer and push the contest to overtime, but they couldn’t pull off the last-second miracle. The Hawkeyes finished with nine shots, two saves, and four corner kicks, while Virginia Tech finished the contest with 11 shots, two saves, and four corner kicks.

Both teams utilized a similar game plan, and the one-score game didn’t surprise Dilanni.

“Tonight’s game was an incredible fight between two similar and deserving teams and we unfortunately ended up on the wrong end of it,” Dilanni said.