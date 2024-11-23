Press Box Banter | Getting to know Stremlow

Taylor Stremlow is a first-year guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. Her dynamic game has allowed her to make an impactful start on the court. Stremlow is currently averaging about 15 minutes of playing time per game and came to Iowa for female-forward leadership. Her recruitment was influenced by former head coach Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen, Kate Martin, and Caitlin Clark.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This episode features Taylor Stremlow who discusses Coach Jan’s leadership and shares some of her collegiate career highs and lows thus far.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz and Matt McGowan and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on November 21.