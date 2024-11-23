Photos: Iowa football vs. Maryland

The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 29-13 in front of 30,214 fans at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Nov. 23. Iowa improved their record to 7-4, being fifth overall in the Big Ten following Penn State’s which is 10-1.

The first half was off to a slow start, with only 13 points on the board, all of which were from Iowa.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens was crucial throughout the game, going 5/5 in field goals, totaling 17 points, and going 54 long against 27 mph wind gusts.

Iowa’s defense dominated, allowing Iowa to have possession for 37:41 of the game. By the end, Iowa would have 58 rushing attempts and 14 passing plays, totaling 344 yards to Maryland’s 227. TJ Hall and Jay Higgins both forced back-to-back interceptions in the 4th quarter, leading to another field goal.

Maryland had more passing yards, with quarterbacks MJ Morris and Billy Edwards Jr. throwing 103 and 26 yards, respectively. Maryland’s Tai Felton was the team’s leading receiver with 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson had 35 carries, 164 yards, and one touchdown. Kamari Moulton had a 68-yard touchdown and 114 total yards.

Iowa quarterback Jackson Stratton would end the game with 76 yards, going 10/14 in completions. Head coach Kirk Ferentz later said in an interview that Stratton will likely start in next Friday’s game against Nebraska which is set for next Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CST.