Where and when to watch Iowa football’s battle against Maryland

The Iowa football team plays its final road game of the season against Maryland on Nov. 23. The Hawkeyes look to bounce back from a 20-17 road loss against a Terrapin squad that’s struggled all year.

With quarterback Brendan Sullivan on the shelf with an ankle injury, sophomore walk-on Jackson Stratton will most likely be making his first career start with Iowa. A transfer from Colorado State, Stratton has less than 30 pass attempts under his belt and will take on a Maryland defensive line that ranks last in the Big Ten in sacks.

Iowa’s last and only loss to Maryland came ten years ago at College Park. Since then, the Hawkeyes have outscored the Terrapins, 105-29, over their last three meetings.

Matchup: Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. CT

Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland

Weather: 50 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -6.5 | O/U: 46.5