On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 13 games

Iowa @ Maryland

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (36-24): Iowa – I’m casting a vote of no confidence.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (39-21): Iowa – Allow me to use this space to let Jason know I am now in the lead on the season.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (34-26): Iowa – Can Iowa’s defense travel with it this time?

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (37-23): Iowa – No Brendan Sullivan for the next two weeks makes me sad.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (36-24): Iowa – How is the Iowa truck driver doing?

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (32-28): Iowa – The Jackson Stratton legacy game?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (38-22): Iowa – What does it feel like to have a normal season at QB?

No. 5 Indiana @ No. 2 Ohio State

McGowan: Ohio State – Don’t let this loss reflect badly on the Hoosiers.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – I said the nonsense would end weeks ago. Now it’s going to end. I promise.

Schultz: Ohio State – Buckeyes win it, but the Hoosiers keep this one close until the very end.

Meglio: Ohio State – Going with the safer option, but hoping for an Indiana upset.

Reisetter: Ohio State – Indiana in store for a “good loss.”

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – Reality is coming for the Hoosiers.

Brummond: Ohio State – Indiana is legit, but Buckeyes are too talented.

Stanford @ Cal

McGowan: Cal – Aaron Rodgers will be looking for a job there soon. Does Conspiracy Theories 101 need a professor?

Votzmeyer: Stanford – “But I’ll tell you where I’m not gonna pay for, and that’s Berkeley.” — Tony Soprano.

Schultz: Cal – The Stanford band won’t be able to save Cal this time, but the Bears are by far the better team here.

Meglio: Cal – All players on both teams probably hold a 3.8 GPA minimum.

Reisetter: Cal – I blame the ESPN odds makers if I get this one wrong.

Bohnenkamp: Cal – A traditional ACC matchup.

Brummond: Cal – This won’t impact the ACC (or Pac-12) standings.

No. 16 Colorado @ Kansas

McGowan: Kansas – Jayhawks are on a Chiefs-like run. I hope they keep it going for my brother’s sake.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – I would repeat the “Shuhdeer” crack, but the Buffs really are a playoff team.

Schultz: Colorado – Kansas is a cute story right now, but it can’t stop Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Meglio: Colorado – Officially on the Deion Sanders hope train.

Reisetter: Colorado – Deion building his resume for the Cowboys job.

Bohnenkamp: Colorado – Deion to the Cowboys at the end of the year.

Brummond: Colorado – Give Travis Hunter the Heisman.

USC @ UCLA

McGowan: UCLA – Bruins win the Privilege Bowl.

Votzmeyer: USC – Matt goes to LA one time, and now he makes us pick every game in the state.

Schultz: UCLA – Bruins keep their season alive against their biggest rival.

Meglio: USC – UCLA beat Iowa, so screw them.

Reisetter: USC – The Rose Bowl gonna look like a home game for USC.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA – A traditional Big Ten matchup.

Brummond: USC – Two middling Big Ten teams aren’t a draw in LA.

No. 14 BYU @ No. 21 Arizona State

McGowan: Arizona State – It’s a laughing stock in every movie, so it needs a conference title.

Votzmeyer: Arizona State – You seen the vintage Sun Devil logo? Simplification is a shame.

Schultz: Arizona State – The Cougars are about to get soaked by the Devils.

Meglio: BYU – The perfect season may be over, but it will bounce back.

Reisetter: Arizona State – BYU falling off as hard as Iowa State?

Bohnenkamp: BYU – Battle for the Big 12 lead, of course.

Brummond: Arizona State – BYU’s surprise run comes to a screeching halt.