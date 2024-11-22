The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 13 games

While only one supported underdog Kansas against Colorado, other Big 12 battles like BYU vs. Arizona State created more division.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 22, 2024
Cody Blissett
Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson and Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Woody try to block UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers’ pass during a football game between Iowa and UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Friday Nov. 8, 2024. The Bruins defeated the Hawkeyes 20-17.

Iowa @ Maryland 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (36-24): Iowa – I’m casting a vote of no confidence. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (39-21): Iowa –  Allow me to use this space to let Jason know I am now in the lead on the season.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (34-26): Iowa – Can Iowa’s defense travel with it this time? 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (37-23): Iowa –   No Brendan Sullivan for the next two weeks makes me sad.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (36-24): Iowa – How is the Iowa truck driver doing?

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (32-28): Iowa – The Jackson Stratton legacy game?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (38-22): Iowa – What does it feel like to have a normal season at QB?

No. 5 Indiana @ No. 2 Ohio State 

McGowan: Ohio State – Don’t let this loss reflect badly on the Hoosiers. 

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – I said the nonsense would end weeks ago. Now it’s going to end. I promise.

Schultz: Ohio State – Buckeyes win it, but the Hoosiers keep this one close until the very end. 

Meglio: Ohio State – Going with the safer option, but hoping for an Indiana upset.

Reisetter: Ohio State –  Indiana in store for a “good loss.” 

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – Reality is coming for the Hoosiers.

Brummond: Ohio State – Indiana is legit, but Buckeyes are too talented.

Stanford @ Cal 

McGowan: Cal – Aaron Rodgers will be looking for a job there soon. Does Conspiracy Theories 101 need a professor? 

Votzmeyer: Stanford –  “But I’ll tell you where I’m not gonna pay for, and that’s Berkeley.” — Tony Soprano.

Schultz: Cal – The Stanford band won’t be able to save Cal this time, but the Bears are by far the better team here.

Meglio: Cal – All players on both teams probably hold a 3.8 GPA minimum.

Reisetter: Cal –  I blame the ESPN odds makers if I get this one wrong. 

Bohnenkamp: Cal –  A traditional ACC matchup.

Brummond: Cal – This won’t impact the ACC (or Pac-12) standings.

No. 16 Colorado @ Kansas 

McGowan: Kansas – Jayhawks are on a Chiefs-like run. I hope they keep it going for my brother’s sake. 

Votzmeyer: Colorado – I would repeat the “Shuhdeer” crack, but the Buffs really are a playoff team.

Schultz: Colorado – Kansas is a cute story right now, but it can’t stop Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. 

Meglio: Colorado –  Officially on the Deion Sanders hope train.

Reisetter: Colorado – Deion building his resume for the Cowboys job. 

Bohnenkamp: Colorado – Deion to the Cowboys at the end of the year.

Brummond: Colorado – Give Travis Hunter the Heisman. 

USC @ UCLA

McGowan: UCLA – Bruins win the Privilege Bowl. 

Votzmeyer: USC – Matt goes to LA one time, and now he makes us pick every game in the state.

Schultz: UCLA – Bruins keep their season alive against their biggest rival. 

Meglio: USC – UCLA beat Iowa, so screw them. 

Reisetter: USC – The Rose Bowl gonna look like a home game for USC. 

Bohnenkamp: UCLA – A traditional Big Ten matchup.

Brummond: USC – Two middling Big Ten teams aren’t a draw in LA.

No. 14 BYU @ No. 21 Arizona State 

McGowan: Arizona State – It’s a laughing stock in every movie, so it needs a conference title. 

Votzmeyer: Arizona State – You seen the vintage Sun Devil logo? Simplification is a shame.

Schultz: Arizona State – The Cougars are about to get soaked by the Devils.

Meglio: BYU –  The perfect season may be over, but it will bounce back.

Reisetter: Arizona State – BYU falling off as hard as Iowa State? 

Bohnenkamp: BYU – Battle for the Big 12 lead, of course.

Brummond: Arizona State – BYU’s surprise run comes to a screeching halt.

